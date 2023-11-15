Home Business Wire Western Union to Present at the UBS Global Technology Conference on November...
Business Wire

Western Union to Present at the UBS Global Technology Conference on November 28

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that the Company will present at the UBS Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The presentation will begin at 3:35 p.m. Mountain Time and will include comments from Matt Cagwin, Chief Financial Officer.


Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

Contacts

Media Relations:
Becky Sarconi

media@westernunion.com

Investor Relations:
Tom Hadley

WesternUnion.IR@westernunion.com

Articoli correlati

CVD Equipment Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September...
Continua a leggere

PublicSquare Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Increased YoY Third Quarter Net Revenue by 16x Launched EveryLife, the Company’s First Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Introduced eCommerce Marketplace on November 1st,...
Continua a leggere

Park City Group, d/b/a ReposiTrak, Revenue Increases 7%, Net Income Increases 7%, and Earnings Per Share Increases 17%, for Fiscal 2024 First Quarter

Business Wire Business Wire -
Board Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to 6.6 Cents Per Share AnnuallySALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FSMA--Park City Group, Inc.,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php