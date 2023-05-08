<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Western Union to Present at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 22nd

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crossborderpayments–The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that the Company will present at the JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023. The presentation will begin at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time and will include comments from Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Claire Treacy

media@westernunion.com

Investor Relations:
Tom Hadley

WesternUnion.IR@westernunion.com

