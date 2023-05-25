<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Western Union to Present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference...
Business Wire

Western Union to Present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 8th

di Business Wire

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crossborderpayments–The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announced that the Company will present at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will include comments from Matt Cagwin, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and nearly 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

Contacts

Media Relations:
Claire Treacy

media@westernunion.com

Investor Relations:
Tom Hadley

WesternUnion.IR@westernunion.com

Articoli correlati

ASPINA Launches Space Team

Business Wire Business Wire -
CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASPINA--ASPINA is proud to launch its space program by establishing a Space Team within ASPINA in...
Continua a leggere

Argonne hosts demo day for Lab-Embedded Entrepreneurship Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Twenty startups will present their technologies for a clean energy future at this year's Lab-Embedded Entrepreneur Program...
Continua a leggere

Orbit Fab Selects Impulse Space to Support GEO Refueling Mission

Business Wire Business Wire -
In-Space Logistics Services Leader and the Developer of the RAFTI™ Refueling Port Announce Collaboration in Mid-2025 ExhibitionREDONDO BEACH, Calif....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ASPINA Launches Space Team

Business Wire