Western Union Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Consumer Money Transfer transactions grew 4% in Q2 led by 13% growth in Branded Digital transactions

Q2 GAAP revenue of $1.07 billion, down 9% on a reported basis, or down 7% on an adjusted basis, including 7% headwind from Iraq

Consumer Services revenue grew 21% on a reported basis and 14% on an adjusted basis

Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.41 or adjusted EPS of $0.44

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Western Union Company (the “Company” or “Western Union”) (NYSE: WU) today reported second quarter 2024 financial results.





The Company’s second-quarter revenue of $1.07 billion decreased 9% on a reported basis or decreased 7% on an adjusted basis. The revenue decline was driven by lower contribution from Iraq compared to the prior year period as well as the sale of Business Solutions. Iraq negatively impacted the adjusted revenue growth rate by 7 percentage points.

“This quarter we reported positive adjusted revenue growth for the first time since 2021, excluding Iraq. This demonstrates we are turning the corner on a number of the initiatives we put into place as part of our new go-to-market strategy,” said Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe these results show that our goal to drive sustainable positive revenue growth in 2025 and beyond is achievable.”

GAAP EPS in the second quarter was $0.41 compared to $0.47 in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS in the second quarter was $0.44 compared to $0.51 in the prior year period. GAAP and adjusted EPS in the current period were impacted by lower operating profit associated with lower Iraq revenue partially mitigated by a lower share count.

Q2 Business Results

The Company’s Consumer Money Transfer (CMT) segment revenue decreased 10% on a reported basis and 9% on an adjusted basis, while transactions increased 4% compared to the prior period. The revenue decline was largely driven by lower contribution from Iraq. Excluding Iraq, transaction growth was 5% in the second quarter, which was similar to the first quarter of 2024.

Branded Digital revenue increased 5% on a reported or 7% on an adjusted basis with transaction growth of 13%. The Branded Digital business represented 24% and 31% of total CMT revenues and transactions, respectively.

Consumer Services segment revenue grew 21% on a reported basis and 14% on an adjusted basis, benefiting from new or expanded products, led by the expansion of our retail foreign exchange, as well as the continued strength of our Retail Money Order business.

Q2 Financial Results

GAAP operating margin in the quarter was 17.9%, compared to 20.7% in the prior year period, while the adjusted operating margin was 19.0% compared to 21.8% in the prior year period. GAAP and adjusted operating margins decreased mainly due to lower contribution from Iraq and incremental volatility in foreign currencies.

The GAAP effective tax rate in the quarter was 14.7%, compared to 18.6% in the prior year period. The adjusted effective tax rate was 16.0% in both periods. The decrease in GAAP rate was primarily due to a reduction in domestic income and a non-recurring benefit in the current period.

2024 Outlook

Based on the performance, the Company reiterated its full year 2024 outlook. The outlook assumes no material changes in macroeconomic conditions.

2024 Outlook1 GAAP Adjusted Revenue2 $4,125 to $4,200 $4,150 to $4,225 Operating Margin 18% to 20% 19% to 21% EPS3 $1.62 to $1.72 $1.70 to $1.80

1 Assumes $10 to $30 million of revenue from Iraq per quarter for the remainder of the year 2 In millions, adjusted revenue excludes the impact of currency and Argentina inflation 3 The GAAP and adjusted effective tax rates are expected to be in the mid-teens range

Non-GAAP Measures

Western Union presents a number of non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that these metrics provide meaningful supplemental information in addition to the GAAP metrics and provide comparability and consistency to prior periods. Constant currency results assume foreign revenues are translated from foreign currencies to the U.S. dollar, net of the effect of foreign currency hedges, at rates consistent with those in the prior year. The Company estimates Argentina inflation as the revenue growth not attributable to either transaction growth or the change in price (revenue divided by principal).

Reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures are available in the accompanying schedules and in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.westernunion.com.

Additional Statistics

Additional key statistics for the quarter and historical trends can be found in the supplemental tables included with this press release. All amounts included in the supplemental tables to this press release are rounded to the nearest tenth of a million, except as otherwise noted. As a result, the percentage changes and margins disclosed herein may not recalculate precisely using the rounded amounts provided.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Western Union is committed to making a positive impact. For more details on how Western Union is addressing some of the most pressing issues facing society, our shared environment, and our Company, please view our latest ESG report: https://corporate.westernunion.com/esg.

Investor and Analyst Conference Call and Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET today.

The webcast and presentation will be available at https://ir.westernunion.com. Registration for the event is required, so please register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the event.

To listen to the conference call via telephone in the U.S., dial +1 (719) 359-4580 15 minutes prior to the start of the call, followed by the meeting ID, which is 931 4556 9038, and the passcode, which is 422904, or follow this link. To listen to the conference call via telephone outside the U.S., dial the country number from the international directory, followed by the meeting ID, which is 931 4556 9038, and the passcode, which is 422904.

Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, our forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “guides,” “provides guidance,” “provides outlook,” “projects,” “designed to,” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “might” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release of The Western Union Company (the “Company,” “Western Union,” “we,” “our,” or “us”) should not rely solely on the forward-looking statements and should consider all uncertainties and risks discussed in the Risk Factors section and throughout the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. The statements are only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Possible events or factors that could cause results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the following: (i) events related to our business and industry, such as: changes in general economic conditions and economic conditions in the regions and industries in which we operate, including global economic downturns and trade disruptions, or significantly slower growth or declines in the money transfer, payment service, and other markets in which we operate, including downturns or declines related to interruptions in migration patterns or other events, such as public health emergencies, epidemics, or pandemics, civil unrest, war, terrorism, natural disasters, or non-performance by our banks, lenders, insurers, or other financial services providers; failure to compete effectively in the money transfer and payment service industry, including among other things, with respect to price or customer experience, with global and niche or corridor money transfer providers, banks and other money transfer and payment service providers, including digital, mobile and internet-based services, card associations, and card-based payment providers, and with digital currencies and related exchanges and protocols, and other innovations in technology and business models; geopolitical tensions, political conditions and related actions, including trade restrictions and government sanctions, which may adversely affect our business and economic conditions as a whole, including interruptions of United States or other government relations with countries in which we have or are implementing significant business relationships with agents, clients, or other partners; deterioration in customer confidence in our business, or in money transfer and payment service providers generally; failure to maintain our agent network and business relationships under terms consistent with or more advantageous to us than those currently in place; our ability to adopt new technology and develop and gain market acceptance of new and enhanced services in response to changing industry and consumer needs or trends; mergers, acquisitions, and the integration of acquired businesses and technologies into our Company, divestitures, and the failure to realize anticipated financial benefits from these transactions, and events requiring us to write down our goodwill; decisions to change our business mix; changes in, and failure to manage effectively, exposure to foreign exchange rates, including the impact of the regulation of foreign exchange spreads on money transfers; changes in tax laws, or their interpretation, any subsequent regulation, and unfavorable resolution of tax contingencies; any material breach of security, including cybersecurity, or safeguards of or interruptions in any of our systems or those of our vendors or other third parties; cessation of or defects in various services provided to us by third-party vendors; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from restructuring-related initiatives, which may include decisions to downsize or to transition operating activities from one location to another, and to minimize any disruptions in our workforce that may result from those initiatives; our ability to attract and retain qualified key employees and to manage our workforce successfully; failure to manage credit and fraud risks presented by our agents, clients, and consumers; adverse rating actions by credit rating agencies; our ability to protect our trademarks, patents, copyrights, and other intellectual property rights, and to defend ourselves against potential intellectual property infringement claims; material changes in the market value or liquidity of securities that we hold; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations; (ii) events related to our regulatory and litigation environment, such as: liabilities or loss of business resulting from a failure by us, our agents, or their subagents to comply with laws and regulations and regulatory or judicial interpretations thereof, including laws and regulations designed to protect consumers, or detect and prevent money laundering, terrorist financing, fraud, and other illicit activity; increased costs or loss of business due to regulatory initiatives and changes in laws, regulations and industry practices and standards, including changes in interpretations, in the United States and abroad, affecting us, our agents or their subagents, or the banks with which we or our agents maintain bank accounts needed to provide our services, including related to anti-money laundering regulations, anti-fraud measures, our licensing arrangements, customer due diligence, agent and subagent due diligence, registration and monitoring requirements, consumer protection requirements, remittances, immigration, and sustainability reporting including climate-related reporting; liabilities, increased costs or loss of business and unanticipated developments resulting from governmental investigations and consent agreements with, or investigations or enforcement actions by regulators and other government authorities; liabilities resulting from litigation, including class-action lawsuits and similar matters, and regulatory enforcement actions, including costs, expenses, settlements, and judgments; failure to comply with regulations and evolving industry standards regarding consumer privacy, data use, the transfer of personal data between jurisdictions, and information security, failure to comply with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, as well as regulations issued pursuant to it and the actions of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and similar legislation and regulations enacted by other governmental authorities in the United States and abroad related to consumer protection; effects of unclaimed property laws or their interpretation or the enforcement thereof; failure to maintain sufficient amounts or types of regulatory capital or other restrictions on the use of our working capital to meet the changing requirements of our regulators worldwide; changes in accounting standards, rules and interpretations, or industry standards affecting our business; and (iii) other events, such as catastrophic events and management’s ability to identify and manage these and other risks.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

WU-G

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues $ 1,066.4 $ 1,170.0 (9) % $ 2,115.5 $ 2,206.9 (4) % Expenses: Cost of services 663.9 698.9 (5) % 1,305.2 1,328.4 (2) % Selling, general, and administrative 211.8 228.5 (7) % 427.5 431.2 (1) % Total expenses 875.7 927.4 (6) % 1,732.7 1,759.6 (2) % Operating income 190.7 242.6 (21) % 382.8 447.3 (14) % Other income/(expense): Interest income 3.7 4.2 (11) % 6.8 7.4 (8) % Interest expense (31.1 ) (27.0 ) 15 % (57.2 ) (52.0 ) 10 % Other income/(expense), net 1.9 (3.4 ) (a) 2.8 (5.3 ) (a) Total other expense, net (25.5 ) (26.2 ) (3) % (47.6 ) (49.9 ) (5) % Income before income taxes 165.2 216.4 (24) % 335.2 397.4 (16) % Provision for income taxes 24.2 40.2 (39) % 51.5 69.4 (26) % Net income $ 141.0 $ 176.2 (20) % $ 283.7 $ 328.0 (14) % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.47 (11) % $ 0.83 $ 0.88 (6) % Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.47 (13) % $ 0.83 $ 0.87 (5) % Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 338.6 375.0 341.5 374.7 Diluted 339.6 375.6 342.6 375.6

____________________ (a) Calculation not meaningful.

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,033.0 $ 1,268.6 Settlement assets 3,648.3 3,687.0 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $440.5 and $438.8, respectively 82.6 91.4 Goodwill 2,056.4 2,034.6 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $652.3 and $685.9, respectively 347.0 380.2 Other assets 804.0 737.0 Total assets $ 7,971.3 $ 8,198.8 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 376.5 $ 453.0 Settlement obligations 3,648.3 3,687.0 Income taxes payable 454.0 659.5 Deferred tax liability, net 144.0 147.6 Borrowings 2,635.8 2,504.6 Other liabilities 271.9 268.1 Total liabilities 7,530.5 7,719.8 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 10 shares authorized; no shares issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 2,000 shares authorized; 337.8 shares and 350.5 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3.4 3.5 Capital surplus 1,050.8 1,031.9 Accumulated deficit (451.3 ) (389.1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162.1 ) (167.3 ) Total stockholders’ equity 440.8 479.0 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,971.3 $ 8,198.8

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 283.7 $ 328.0 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 92.7 92.5 Other non-cash items, net 50.4 35.6 Increase/(decrease) in cash, excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures, resulting from changes in: Other assets (72.9 ) (52.7 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (75.3 ) (52.0 ) Income taxes payable (208.8 ) (86.4 ) Other liabilities (9.6 ) (1.0 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 60.2 264.0 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (64.5 ) (90.1 ) Purchases of settlement investments (251.6 ) (198.3 ) Proceeds from the sale of settlement investments 171.8 66.8 Maturities of settlement investments 96.9 54.3 Proceeds from the sale of non-settlement investments — 100.0 Other investing activities (21.0 ) 2.2 Net cash used in investing activities (68.4 ) (65.1 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash dividends and dividend equivalents paid (162.3 ) (178.7 ) Common stock repurchased (180.8 ) (6.0 ) Net proceeds from commercial paper 129.9 494.6 Principal payments on borrowings — (300.0 ) Proceeds from exercise of options — 0.3 Net change in settlement obligations (78.5 ) (619.8 ) Other financing activities (0.9 ) 0.1 Net cash used in financing activities (292.6 ) (609.5 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, including settlement, and restricted cash (300.8 ) (410.6 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,786.2 2,040.7 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,485.4 $ 1,630.1 June 30, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of balance sheet cash and cash equivalents to cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet $ 1,033.0 $ 1,585.9 Settlement cash and cash equivalents 434.7 11.1 Restricted cash in Other assets 17.7 33.1 Cash and cash equivalents, including settlement, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,485.4 $ 1,630.1

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY SUMMARY SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited) (in millions, unless indicated otherwise) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Revenues: Consumer Money Transfer $ 965.0 $ 1,072.2 (10) % $ 1,927.0 $ 2,010.5 (4) % Consumer Services 101.4 83.5 21 % 188.5 166.7 13 % Business Solutions (a) — 14.3 (e) — 29.7 (e) Total consolidated revenues $ 1,066.4 $ 1,170.0 (9) % $ 2,115.5 $ 2,206.9 (4) % Segment operating income: Consumer Money Transfer $ 191.5 $ 230.7 (17) % $ 379.1 $ 408.5 (7) % Consumer Services 11.1 18.4 (39) % 29.7 50.5 (41) % Business Solutions (a) — 1.8 (e) — 3.7 (e) Total segment operating income 202.6 250.9 (19) % 408.8 462.7 (12) % Redeployment program costs (b) (9.4 ) (8.3 ) 14 % (23.4 ) (15.4 ) 52 % Acquisition, separation, and integration costs (c) (0.5 ) — (e) (0.6 ) — (e) Amortization and impairment of acquisition-related intangible assets (d) (2.0 ) — (e) (2.0 ) — (e) Total consolidated operating income $ 190.7 $ 242.6 (21) % $ 382.8 $ 447.3 (14) % Segment operating income margin Consumer Money Transfer 19.8 % 21.5 % (1.7) % 19.7 % 20.3 % (0.6) % Consumer Services 11.0 % 22.0 % (11.0) % 15.8 % 30.3 % (14.5) % Business Solutions (a) — 12.1 % (e) — 12.4 % (e)

____________________ (a) On August 4, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Business Solutions business. The sale was completed with the final closing on July 1, 2023. (b) Represents severance, expenses associated with streamlining the Company’s organizational and legal structure, and other expenses associated with the Company’s program to redeploy expenses in its cost base through optimizations in vendor management, real estate, marketing, and people strategy, as previously announced in October 2022. Expenses incurred under the program also include non-cash impairments of operating lease right-of-use assets and property and equipment. The expenses are not included in the measurement of segment operating income provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) for purposes of performance assessment and resource allocation. These expenses are therefore excluded from the Company’s segment operating income results. (c) Represents the impact from expenses incurred in connection with the Company’s acquisition and divestiture activity, including for the review and closing of these transactions, and integration costs directly related to the Company’s acquisitions. Beginning in 2024, the Company changed its segment reporting methodology to no longer allocate these costs to its segments. These costs were previously allocated entirely to Consumer Services, and the amount included in the Consumer Services segment was immaterial for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The expenses are no longer included in the measurement of segment operating income provided to the CODM for purposes of performance assessment and resource allocation. These expenses are therefore excluded from the Company’s segment operating income results. (d) Represents the incremental non-cash amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets in connection with recent business acquisitions. The expenses are not included in the measurement of segment operating income provided to the CODM for purposes of performance assessment and resource allocation. These expenses are therefore excluded from the Company’s segment operating income results. (e) Calculation not meaningful.

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY KEY STATISTICS (Unaudited) Notes* 2Q23 3Q23 4Q23 FY2023 1Q24 2Q24 YTD 2Q24 Consolidated Metrics Revenues (GAAP) – YoY % change 3 % 1 % (4) % (3) % 1 % (9) % (4) % Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP) – YoY % change (a) 6 % 4 % (1) % 1 % 3 % (7) % (2) % Operating margin (GAAP) 20.7 % 19.2 % 15.1 % 18.8 % 18.3 % 17.9 % 18.1 % Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) (b) 21.8 % 19.6 % 16.1 % 19.6 % 19.7 % 19.0 % 19.3 % Consumer Money Transfer (CMT) Segment Metrics Revenues (GAAP) – YoY % change 4 % 4 % (1) % 0 % 3 % (10) % (4) % Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP) – YoY % change (g) 5 % 3 % (1) % 0 % 3 % (9) % (3) % Transactions (in millions) 70.6 70.6 72.9 279.4 69.0 73.3 142.3 Transactions – YoY % change 4 % 5 % 5 % 2 % 6 % 4 % 5 % Cross-border principal, as reported – YoY % change 17 % 13 % 8 % 9 % 7 % (6) % 0 % Cross-border principal (constant currency) – YoY % change (h) 18 % 11 % 7 % 9 % 7 % (5) % 1 % Operating margin 21.5 % 19.0 % 15.3 % 18.7 % 19.5 % 19.8 % 19.7 % Branded Digital revenues (GAAP) – YoY % change (gg) (2) % 3 % 4 % 0 % 9 % 5 % 7 % Branded Digital foreign currency translation and Argentina inflation impact (k) 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 2 % 1 % Adjusted Branded Digital revenues (non-GAAP) – YoY % change (gg) (2) % 3 % 4 % 0 % 9 % 7 % 8 % Branded Digital transactions – YoY % change (gg) 12 % 12 % 13 % 11 % 13 % 13 % 13 % CMT Segment Regional Metrics – YoY % change NA region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (bb) (8) % (3) % (1) % (5) % 2 % 1 % 1 % NA region foreign currency translation impact (k) 1 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 0 % 1 % Adjusted NA region revenues (non-GAAP) (aa), (bb) (7) % (3) % (1) % (5) % 2 % 1 % 2 % NA region transactions (aa), (bb) 4 % 7 % 6 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 6 % EU & CIS region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (cc) (12) % (9) % (8) % (11) % (5) % (6) % (6) % EU & CIS region foreign currency translation impact (k) 2 % (1) % (1) % 0 % 0 % 2 % 2 % Adjusted EU & CIS region revenues (non-GAAP) (aa), (cc) (10) % (10) % (9) % (11) % (5) % (4) % (4) % EU & CIS region transactions (aa), (cc) (1) % 0 % 4 % (6) % 5 % 3 % 4 % MEASA region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (dd) 66 % 42 % 12 % 31 % 16 % (35) % (15) % MEASA region foreign currency translation impact (k) 1 % 0 % 0 % 1 % 1 % 0 % 0 % Adjusted MEASA region revenues (non-GAAP) (aa), (dd) 67 % 42 % 12 % 32 % 17 % (35) % (15) % MEASA region transactions (aa), (dd) 8 % 9 % 7 % 6 % 6 % 0 % 3 % LACA region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (ee) 6 % 10 % 2 % 8 % 7 % 8 % 8 % LACA region foreign currency translation and Argentina inflation impact (k) (2) % (5) % (4) % (3) % (2) % 0 % (2) % Adjusted LACA region revenues (non-GAAP) (aa), (ee) 4 % 5 % (2) % 5 % 5 % 8 % 6 % LACA region transactions (aa), (ee) 8 % 9 % 4 % 7 % 3 % 2 % 3 % APAC region revenues (GAAP) (aa), (ff) (7) % (8) % (7) % (7) % (10) % (11) % (11) % APAC region foreign currency translation impact (k) 3 % 1 % 2 % 2 % 4 % 6 % 6 % Adjusted APAC region revenues (non-GAAP) (aa), (ff) (4) % (7) % (5) % (5) % (6) % (5) % (5) % APAC region transactions (aa), (ff) 1 % 0 % 6 % 1 % 7 % 6 % 6 % % of CMT Revenue NA region revenues (aa), (bb) 35 % 37 % 39 % 37 % 38 % 40 % 38 % EU & CIS region revenues (aa), (cc) 24 % 24 % 25 % 25 % 24 % 25 % 25 % MEASA region revenues (aa), (dd) 26 % 23 % 18 % 21 % 21 % 18 % 20 % LACA region revenues (aa), (ee) 10 % 11 % 12 % 11 % 12 % 12 % 12 % APAC region revenues (aa), (ff) 5 % 5 % 6 % 6 % 5 % 5 % 5 % Branded Digital revenues (aa), (gg) 21 % 21 % 23 % 22 % 23 % 24 % 24 % Consumer Services (CS) Revenues (GAAP) – YoY % change 10 % 22 % (1) % 13 % 5 % 21 % 13 % Adjusted revenues (non-GAAP) – YoY % change (i) 16 % 24 % 6 % 17 % 8 % 14 % 11 % Operating margin 22.0 % 27.5 % 26.6 % 28.7 % 21.3 % 11.0 % 15.8 % % of Total Company Revenue (GAAP) Consumer Money Transfer segment revenues 92 % 93 % 93 % 92 % 92 % 90 % 91 % Consumer Services segment revenues 7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % 8 % 10 % 9 % Business Solutions segment revenues 1 % 0 % 0 % 1 % 0 % 0 % 0 %

Contacts

Media Relations:

Brad Jones



media@westernunion.com

Investor Relations:

Tom Hadley



WesternUnion.IR@westernunion.com

Read full story here