Western Europe Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis of 892 Existing and 172 Upcoming Data Centers to 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The upcoming data center capacity in Western Europe is projected to reach nearly 8 GW at full build, representing an increase of approximately 2.5 GW over the region’s current capacity. Germany leads the Western European data center market, accounting for nearly 30% of the total upcoming power capacity.
Digital Realty is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by Equinix and NTT DATA. Emerging data center locations include Italy and Ireland. Additionally, about 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated in the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK.
This database (Excel) product covers the Western Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 892 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 172 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights:
Existing Data Centers (892 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I – IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (172 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
- 3U Telecom
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA)
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adam Ecotech
- Advanced MedioMatrix
- AIMES
- Aire Networks
- Aixit
- Alpine DC
- ANS Group (UKFast)
- Aptum
- AQ Compute
- AQL Data Center
- Ar Telecom
- Area Project Solutions
- Ark Data Centres
- Arsys
- Art Data Centres
- Artfiles
- Aruba
- ASCO TLC
- ASK4
- ASP Server
- Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)
- Atlas Edge
- Atom86
- Bancadati SA
- BIT
- bitNAP
- Blue
- Bluestar Datacenter
- BrainServe
- brightsolid
- BT BLUE
- BT Group
- Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)
- Caldera21 (CDLAN)
- CapitaLand
- Carrier Colo
- Castle IT
- Catella (Trinity DC)
- CDROM
- CELESTE
- Cellnex
- Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)
- Centrilogic
- Centron
- China Mobile International (CMI)
- CIV
- Civicos Networking
- CKW
- Claranet
- Clearstream Technology
- Cloud Innovation Limited
- CloudHQ, LLC
- CloudRock
- Cogent Communications
- ColoBale
- ColoHouse
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Compass Datacenters
- Comtrance
- Comvive Servidores SL
- Contabo
- Cork Internet eXchange
- CSI PIEMONTE
- Custodian Data Centres
- CyrusOne
- Daisy Corporate Services
- D-ALiX (ITER Group)
- DARZ
- Data Castle
- Data11
- Data4 Group
- DataBank
- Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)
- Datacenter United
- DataCenter Winterthur
- Datacenter.com
- Datacentreplus
- Datagrex
- DATANET.CO.UK
- DataOne
- dataR
- DataVita
- DATAWIRE
- Datum Datacentres
- dc2scale
- Decima
- DECSIS
- Denv-R
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- DOKOM 21
- DTiX
- Echelon Data Centres
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
- EID LLP
- Eircom
- Elmec Informatica
- EMC HostCo
- Energia Data Centre
- Eni
- envia TEL
- Eolas
- Equinix
- Espaciorack
- Espanix
- Etix Everywhere
- EURA DC
- Eurofiber Cloud Infra
- EVF Data Center
- EXE.IT SRL SB
- Extendo Datacenter
- Fastnet
- Fastweb
- Fibernet
- Fibra Medios Telecom
- FirstColo
- Foliateam
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Free Pro
- Friktoria
- Fujitsu
- Fulcrum Data Systems
- fullsave
- GIB-Solutions
- Global Service Provider
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- Goodman
- GRASS-MERKUR
- Great Grey Investments
- Green Computing
- Green Datacenter
- Green Mountain
- Greenhouse Datacenters
- Groupe Asten
- Grupalia Internet S.A
- Grupo Trevenque
- GTP 3 Data Center
- GTT Communications
- Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)
- Hetzner Online
- HiHo
- Hispaweb
- HostDime
- hosTELyon
- Hosting-UK (IOMART)
- Hostmein IKE
- hosttech
- Humber Tech Park
- Ibercom
- IBO
- ikoula
- Indectron
- Indra
- INFOMANIAK
- Ingenostrum
- Interconnect
- IOMART
- Ionos (Fasthosts)
- IP House
- Ipcore Datacenters
- IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)
- IPTP Networks
- Irideos
- Iron Mountain
- ISPpro Internet
- IT Gate
- Italia Telecom Sparkle
- ITB2 Datacenters
- ITENOS
- Itility
- Itnet
- IWB
- J Mould
- Jaguar Network
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Kao Data
- Keppel Data Centres
- KEVLINX
- Kwere II
- Lancom
- Lasercharm
- LCL Data Centers
- LDeX
- LEW (Lechwerke AG – E.ON)
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Link Park Heathrow
- Lumen Technologies
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- Malaga Data Center
- MAXNOD
- Merlin Properties
- MIX
- MK NETZDIENSTE
- Moresi
- myLoc managed IT (WIIT)
- Nabiax
- Naquadria
- Nation Data Center
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers
- Nehos
- NET-BUILD
- Nethits` Telecom
- Netiwan
- NetTech DC
- Netwise Hosting
- NewTelco
- Nexeren (XEFI Formerly SHD Datacenter)
- Nexica – Econocom Group
- NIKHEF Hosting
- Nixval
- nLighten
- Node4
- Noris Network
- NorthC
- NOS
- NS3
- NTS Workspace
- NTT DATA
- Open Hub Med
- Orange Business Services
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- Panattoni
- Penta Infra
- Pfalzkom
- PGIM Real Estate
- Planet IC
- PlusServer
- Portugal Telecom (Altice)
- Portus Data Centers
- Prescient Data Centres
- Previder
- Prime Data Centers
- Proximity Data Centres
- Proximus Datacenter
- Pulsant
- Pure Data Center
- PYUR (HL KOMM)
- QTS Realty Trust
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- Rack One
- Rackspace Technology
- ratiokontakt
- Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG
- Redcentric
- Redwire DC
- REN
- Retelit
- Safe Hosts Internet
- Scaleway Datacenter
- SCC
- SDC Capital Partners
- Seeweb
- Segro
- ServeCentric
- ServerChoice
- Serverfarm
- ServerHouse
- Serverius
- Service Express (Blue Chip)
- SFR Business
- SilverEdge DC
- Six Degrees
- Smartdc
- Soltia Consulting SL
- SpeedBone
- STACK Infrastructure
- STACKIT
- Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)
- Stellium Datacenters
- SunGard Availability Services
- SWISSCOLOCATION
- Swisscom
- Switch Datacenters
- Synapsecom Telecoms
- T5 Data Centers
- TAS
- TDF
- Telecom Italia
- Telehouse
- Telemaxx
- Telstra
- The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)
- Thesee Datacenter
- THG Hosting
- Tissat
- TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet
- Towernet infrastructures SL
- Trusted-Colo
- T-Systems
- TWLKOM
- Unidata
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup
- GPI & ISA
- Unix-Solutions
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- Vianova
- Viatel
- VIRTUS Data Centres
- Vitali
- WDC
- WIIT AG
- Wildcard Networks
- Wilton International
- WRN Broadcast
- XL360
- Yondr
- Zayo Group
