Western Digital to Present “New Era of NAND”

Monday, June 10, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific / 4:00 p.m. Eastern

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. Pacific / 4:00 p.m. Eastern, Robert Soderbery, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Western Digital’s Flash business and other senior executives will be hosting a webcast on the “New Era of NAND.” The management team will share Western Digital’s view of the new dynamics in the NAND market and Western Digital’s commitment to innovation in NAND technology.


This webcast will include a Q&A session allowing attendees to engage directly with Robert to get a deeper understanding of the “New Era of NAND.” The live webcast will be accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com with an archived replay available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:
T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:
Media Relations

408.801.0021

WD.Mediainquiries@wdc.com

