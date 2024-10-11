Home Business Wire Western Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on...
Western Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on October 24, 2024

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24, 2024. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.


About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Investor Contact:
T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:
Media Relations

408.801.0021

WD.Mediainquiries@wdc.com

