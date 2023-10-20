Home Business Wire Western Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on October...
Business Wire

Western Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on October 30, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Monday, October 30, 2023. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 5:30 a.m. Pacific / 8:30 a.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.


About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in memory technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

© 2023 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:

T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:

Media Relations

408.801.0021

WD.Mediainquiries@wdc.com

Articoli correlati

Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Arlo Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Green Dot to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9th

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss third quarter...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php