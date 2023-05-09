Western Digital Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

News Summary

Third quarter revenue was $2.8 billion, at the high end of the guidance range.

Third quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $(1.82) and Non-GAAP EPS was $(1.37), which includes $200 million of underutilization related charges in Flash and HDD.

Third quarter GAAP operating loss was $472 million and Non-GAAP operating loss was $304 million.

Expect fiscal fourth quarter 2023 revenue to be in the range of $2.40 billion to $2.60 billion.

Expect Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(2.20) to $(1.90) which includes $220 to $240 million of underutilization charges in Flash and HDD.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results.

“Over the last several years, our team has focused on enhancing business agility and delivering a range of innovative, industry-leading products that address the increasing data storage demands of our customers,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “The groundwork we laid, combined with the actions we have taken since the beginning of this fiscal year to right-size and refocus our businesses, have enabled us to navigate a dynamic environment. I am pleased that we delivered non-GAAP gross margin at the higher end of our guidance range due to strong execution across both our HDD and Flash businesses.”

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q/Q Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $2,803 $3,107 down 10% $2,803 $3,107 down 10% Gross Margin 10.2% 17.0% down 6.8 ppt 10.6% 17.4% down 6.8 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $758 $849 down 11% $602 $659 down 9% Operating Loss ($M) $(472) $(321) up 47% $(304) $(119) * Net Loss ($M) $(572) $(446) up 28% $(427) $(135) * Earnings Per Share $(1.82) $(1.40) up 30% $(1.37) $(0.42) *

GAAP Non-GAAP Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Y/Y Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $2,803 $4,381 down 36% $2,803 $4,381 down 36% Gross Margin 10.2% 27.0% down 16.8 ppt 10.6% 31.7% down 21.1 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $758 $857 down 12% $602 $740 down 19% Operating Income (Loss) ($M) $(472) $324 * $(304) $650 * Net Income (Loss) ($M) $(572) $25 * $(427) $521 * Earnings Per Share $(1.82) $0.08 * $(1.37) $1.65 * * not a meaningful figure

The company had an operating cash outflow of $381 million and ended the quarter with $2.22 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

Additional details can be found within the company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

End Market Summary

Revenue ($M) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q/Q Q3 2022 Y/Y Cloud $1,205 $1,224 down 2% $1,774 down 32% Client 975 1,089 down 10% 1,732 down 44% Consumer 623 794 down 22% 875 down 29% Total Revenue $2,803 $3,107 down 10% $4,381 down 36%

In the fiscal third quarter:

Cloud represented 43% of total revenue. Sequentially, an increase in capacity enterprise drive shipments was offset by a decrease in flash shipments. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to a decline in shipments of both hard drive and flash products, as well as price decreases in Flash.

Client represented 35% of total revenue. On both a sequential and year-over-year basis, the decrease was driven by price declines across our flash products and a lower client SSD and hard drive shipments for PC applications.

Consumer represented 22% of total revenue. Sequentially, the decrease was due to a seasonal decline in shipments of both retail hard drive and flash products, as well as price declines in retail Flash. The year-over-year decrease was driven by lower retail hard drive shipments and price declines in Flash.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Fourth Quarter of 2023

Three Months Ending June 30, 2023 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $2.40 – $2.60 $2.40 – $2.60 Gross margin 2.4% – 4.4% 3.0% – 5.0% Operating expenses ($M) $730 – $750 $580 – $600 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$90 ~$90 Income tax expense ($M)(2) N/A $60 – $70 Diluted earnings per share N/A $(2.20) – $(1.90) Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~321 ~321

_______________________

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million to $15 million. The company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, and expenses related to strategic review, totaling approximately $140 million to $160 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling $150 million to $175 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (GAAP gross profit, GAAP operating expenses, income tax expense and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) The Non-GAAP income tax expense is determined based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax dollars may differ from our GAAP tax dollars (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income; (ii) the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax rate for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company’s business outlook for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in storage technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the company’s business outlook and financial performance for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023; the company’s market position; overall market conditions; demand trends; product innovations and cost reductions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2023 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: volatility in global economic conditions; future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other similar global health crises; impact of business and market conditions; the outcome and impact of our ongoing strategic review, including with respect to customer and supplier relationships, regulatory and contractual restrictions, stock price volatility and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; impact of competitive products and pricing; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and our strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; our level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to our relationships with key customers; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 25, 2022, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) March 31,

2023 July 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,220 $ 2,327 Accounts receivable, net 1,591 2,804 Inventories 3,979 3,638 Other current assets 693 684 Total current assets 8,483 9,453 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,668 3,670 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,379 1,396 Goodwill 10,041 10,041 Other intangible assets, net 97 213 Other non-current assets 1,483 1,486 Total assets $ 25,151 $ 26,259 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,307 $ 1,902 Accounts payable to related parties 265 320 Accrued expenses 1,158 1,636 Income taxes payable 1,013 869 Accrued compensation 343 510 Current portion of long-term debt 1,175 — Total current liabilities 5,261 5,237 Long-term debt 5,898 7,022 Other liabilities 1,505 1,779 Total liabilities 12,664 14,038 Convertible preferred stock 876 — Total shareholders’ equity 11,611 12,221 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 25,151 $ 26,259

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023 April 1,

2022 March 31,

2023 April 1,

2022 Revenue, net $ 2,803 $ 4,381 $ 9,646 $ 14,265 Cost of revenue 2,517 3,200 7,851 9,836 Gross profit 286 1,181 1,795 4,429 Operating expenses: Research and development 476 572 1,551 1,725 Selling, general and administrative 242 281 739 851 Employee termination, asset impairment, and other charges 40 4 140 24 Total operating expenses 758 857 2,430 2,600 Operating income (loss) (472 ) 324 (635 ) 1,829 Interest and other expense, net (57 ) (62 ) (195 ) (217 ) Income (loss) before taxes (529 ) 262 (830 ) 1,612 Income tax expense 43 237 161 413 Net income (loss) $ (572 ) $ 25 $ (991 ) $ 1,199 Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders 9 — 9 — Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (581 ) $ 25 $ (1,000 ) $ 1,199 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.82 ) $ 0.08 $ (3.14 ) $ 3.84 Diluted $ (1.82 ) $ 0.08 $ (3.14 ) $ 3.79 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 319 313 318 312 Diluted 319 316 318 316

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023 April 1,

2022 March 31,

2023 April 1,

2022 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (572 ) $ 25 $ (991 ) $ 1,199 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 213 216 643 708 Stock-based compensation 74 86 246 249 Deferred income taxes 9 3 34 41 Gain on disposal of assets (8 ) (15 ) (7 ) (14 ) Non-cash portion of asset impairment 3 — 18 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 4 13 9 34 Other non-cash operating activities, net (63 ) 29 6 42 Changes in: Accounts receivable, net 314 390 1,213 (96 ) Inventories (206 ) (15 ) (341 ) (45 ) Accounts payable 79 (196 ) (442 ) (100 ) Accounts payable to related parties (103 ) 7 (54 ) (2 ) Accrued expenses (258 ) (79 ) (484 ) 2 Income taxes payable (12 ) (16 ) 144 (50 ) Accrued compensation (7 ) (83 ) (169 ) (149 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 152 33 (165 ) (234 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (381 ) 398 (340 ) 1,585 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (110 ) (290 ) (688 ) (829 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net (36 ) 40 46 23 Strategic investments and other, net 8 (3 ) 22 (16 ) Net cash used in investing activities (138 ) (253 ) (620 ) (822 ) Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net (13 ) (3 ) (20 ) (23 ) Net proceeds from convertible preferred stock 882 — 882 — Repayments of debt — (1,046 ) (1,180 ) (3,471 ) Proceeds from debt — 896 1,180 1,894 Debt issuance costs (1 ) (14 ) (6 ) (23 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 868 (167 ) 856 (1,623 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash — (4 ) (3 ) (5 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 349 (26 ) (107 ) (865 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,871 2,531 2,327 3,370 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,220 $ 2,505 $ 2,220 $ 2,505

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION Supplemental Operating Segment Results (in millions; except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023 April 1,

2022 March 31,

2023 April 1,

2022 Net revenue: Flash $ 1,307 $ 2,243 $ 4,686 $ 7,353 HDD 1,496 2,138 4,960 6,912 Total net revenue $ 2,803 $ 4,381 $ 9,646 $ 14,265 Gross profit: Flash $ (65 ) $ 798 $ 597 $ 2,665 HDD 363 592 1,237 2,061 Total gross profit for segments 298 1,390 1,834 4,726 Unallocated corporate items: Stock-based compensation expense (12 ) (13 ) (38 ) (36 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — (1 ) (65 ) Contamination related charges — (203 ) — (203 ) Recoveries from a power outage incident — 7 — 7 Total unallocated corporate items (12 ) (209 ) (39 ) (297 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 286 $ 1,181 $ 1,795 $ 4,429 Gross margin: Flash (5.0 )% 35.6 % 12.7 % 36.2 % HDD 24.3 % 27.7 % 24.9 % 29.8 % Total gross margin for segments 10.6 % 31.7 % 19.0 % 33.1 % Consolidated gross margin 10.2 % 27.0 % 18.6 % 31.0 %

The Company manages and reports under two reportable segments: flash-based products (“Flash”) and hard disk drives (“HDD”). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 30,

2022 April 1,

2022 March 31,

2023 April 1,

2022 GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,517 $ 2,579 $ 3,200 $ 7,851 $ 9,836 Stock-based compensation expense (12 ) (12 ) (13 ) (38 ) (36 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — (1 ) (65 ) Contamination related charges — — (203 ) — (203 ) Recoveries from a power outage incident — — 7 — 7 Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 2,505 $ 2,567 $ 2,991 $ 7,812 $ 9,539 GAAP gross profit $ 286 $ 528 $ 1,181 $ 1,795 $ 4,429 Stock-based compensation expense 12 12 13 38 36 Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — — 1 65 Contamination related charges — — 203 — 203 Recoveries from a power outage incident — — (7 ) — (7 ) Non-GAAP gross profit $ 298 $ 540 $ 1,390 $ 1,834 $ 4,726 GAAP operating expenses $ 758 $ 849 $ 857 $ 2,430 $ 2,600 Stock-based compensation expense (62 ) (74 ) (73 ) (208 ) (213 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (39 ) (39 ) (39 ) (116 ) (116 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (40 ) (76 ) (4 ) (140 ) (24 ) Strategic review (15 ) — — (15 ) — Other — (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (5 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 602 $ 659 $ 740 $ 1,950 $ 2,242 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (472 ) $ (321 ) $ 324 $ (635 ) $ 1,829 Cost of revenue adjustments 12 12 209 39 297 Operating expense adjustments 156 190 117 480 358 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (304 ) $ (119 ) $ 650 $ (116 ) $ 2,484 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (57 ) $ (64 ) $ (62 ) $ (195 ) $ (217 ) Non-cash economic interest and Other (6 ) — (2 ) (7 ) 17 Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (63 ) $ (64 ) $ (64 ) $ (202 ) $ (200 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 43 $ 61 $ 237 $ 161 $ 413 Income tax adjustments 17 (109 ) (172 ) 19 (161 ) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 60 $ (48 ) $ 65 $ 180 $ 252

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 30,

2022 April 1,

2022 March 31,

2023 April 1,

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ (572 ) $ (446 ) $ 25 $ (991 ) $ 1,199 Stock-based compensation expense 74 86 86 246 249 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 39 39 39 117 181 Contamination related charges — — 203 — 203 Recoveries from a power outage incident — — (7 ) — (7 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 40 76 4 140 24 Strategic review 15 — — 15 — Non-cash economic interest and Other (6 ) 1 (1 ) (6 ) 22 Income tax adjustments (17 ) 109 172 (19 ) 161 Non-GAAP net income (loss) (427 ) (135 ) 521 (498 ) 2,032 Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders 9 — — 9 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (436 ) $ (135 ) $ 521 $ (507 ) $ 2,032 Diluted income (loss) per common share GAAP $ (1.82 ) $ (1.40 ) $ 0.08 $ (3.14 ) $ 3.79 Non-GAAP $ (1.37 ) $ (0.42 ) $ 1.65 $ (1.59 ) $ 6.43 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 319 318 316 318 316 Non-GAAP 319 318 316 318 316 Cash flows Cash flow provided by operating activities $ (381 ) $ 35 $ 398 $ (340 ) $ 1,585 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (110 ) (258 ) (290 ) (688 ) (829 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net (36 ) (17 ) 40 46 23 Free cash flow $ (527 ) $ (240 ) $ 148 $ (982 ) $ 779

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP cost of revenue; Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income and loss; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income and loss; Non-GAAP diluted income and loss per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, contamination related charges, recoveries from a power outage incident, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, expenses related to our strategic review, non-cash economic interest, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company’s results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company’s control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.

