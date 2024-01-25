Western Digital Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

News Summary





Second quarter revenue was $3.03 billion, up 10% sequentially (QoQ). Cloud revenue increased 23% (QoQ), Client revenue decreased 2% (QoQ) and Consumer revenue increased 15% (QoQ).

revenue increased 23% (QoQ), Client revenue decreased 2% (QoQ) and Consumer revenue increased 15% (QoQ). Second quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $(0.87) and Non-GAAP EPS was $(0.69), which includes $156 million of underutilization-related charges in Flash and HDD.

Expect fiscal third quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion.

Expect Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(0.10) to $0.20, which includes $30 to $40 million of underutilization-related charges in HDD.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results.

“Western Digital’s second quarter results demonstrate that the structural changes we have put in place over the last few years and the strategy we have been executing are producing significant outperformance across our flash and HDD businesses,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO. “We are seeing our efforts come to fruition as our financial performance met, or exceeded, the non-GAAP guidance ranges we provided in October, and I am confident that our strategy of managing inventory proactively, offering a broad range of products, closely controlling our product cost through focused R&D and manufacturing, and bolstering the agility of our business will allow us to improve through-cycle profitability and dampen business cycles into the future.”

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $3,032 $2,750 up 10% $3,032 $2,750 up 10% Gross Margin 16.2% 3.6% up 12.6 ppt 15.5% 4.1% up 11.4 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $702 $695 up 1% $561 $555 up 1% Operating Loss ($M) $(210) $(596) * $(91) $(443) * Net Loss ($M) $(268) $(685) * $(210) $(554) * Loss Per Share $(0.87) $(2.17) * $(0.69) $(1.76) * * not a meaningful figure

GAAP Non-GAAP Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $3,032 $3,107 down 2% $3,032 $3,107 down 2% Gross Margin 16.2% 17.0% down 0.8 ppt 15.5% 17.4% down 1.9 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $702 $849 down 17% $561 $659 down 15% Operating Loss ($M) $(210) $(321) * $(91) $(119) * Net Loss ($M) $(268) $(446) * $(210) ($135) * Loss Per Share $(0.87) $(1.40) * $(0.69) $(0.42) * * not a meaningful figure

The company had an operating cash outflow of $92 million and ended the quarter with $2.48 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

Additional details can be found within the company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

End Market Summary

Revenue ($M) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q/Q Q2 2023 Y/Y Cloud $1,071 $872 up 23% $1,224 down 13% Client 1,122 1,147 down 2% 1,089 up 3% Consumer 839 731 up 15% 794 up 6% Total Revenue $3,032 $2,750 up 10% $3,107 down 2%

In the fiscal second quarter:

Cloud represented 35% of total revenue. Sequentially, the growth was attributed to higher nearline shipments to data center customers and better nearline pricing. The year-over-year decrease was due to lower eSSD bit shipments.

Client represented 37% of total revenue. Sequentially, an increase in flash ASPs was more than offset by a decline in flash bit shipments. The year-over-year increase was due to higher flash shipments, primarily driven by client SSD shipments into PC applications, more than offsetting a decline in flash ASPs.

Consumer represented 28% of total revenue. Sequentially, the growth was primarily due to seasonal strength in flash bit shipments. On a year-over-year basis, the increase in flash bit shipments was partially offset by a decline in flash ASPs as well as lower HDD shipments.

Business Outlook for Fiscal Third Quarter of 2024

Three Months Ending March 29, 2024 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $3.20 – $3.40 $3.20 – $3.40 Gross margin 21.5% – 23.5% 22.0% – 24.0% Operating expenses ($M) $710 – $730 $600 – $620 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$95 ~$95 Income tax expense ($M)(2) N/A $20 – $30 Preferred dividend ($M) $15 $15 Diluted earnings per share N/A $(0.10) – $0.20 Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~330 ~330

__________

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million to $15 million. The company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to business separation costs, totaling approximately $105 million to $115 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling approximately $115 million to $130 million. The timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (GAAP gross profit, GAAP operating expenses, income tax expense and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) Non-GAAP income tax expense is determined based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax dollars may differ from our GAAP tax dollars (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax rate for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company’s business outlook for the fiscal third quarter of 2024 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in storage technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the company’s business outlook and financial performance for the fiscal third quarter of 2024 and beyond; the impact of structural changes in the company’s business and corporate strategy on operating and financial performance; and the impact of the company’s inventory management, range of products, cost controls and business agility on cyclicality and through-cycle profitability. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s fiscal second quarter ended December 29, 2023 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. Actual results when disclosed in the company’s Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the filing of the company’s Form 10-Q. Other key risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: volatility in global economic conditions; future responses to and effects of global health crises; the impact of business and market conditions; the outcome and impact of the company’s planned separation of its HDD and Flash business units, including with respect to customer and supplier relationships, contractual restrictions, stock price volatility and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the company’s development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and the company’s strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; the company’s level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to the company’s relationships with key customers; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; actions by competitors; the company’s ability to achieve its GHG emissions reduction and other ESG goals; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 22, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 7, 2023 to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) December 29,

2023 June 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,481 $ 2,023 Accounts receivable, net 1,523 1,598 Inventories 3,216 3,698 Other current assets 618 567 Total current assets 7,838 7,886 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,315 3,620 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,248 1,297 Goodwill 10,037 10,037 Other intangible assets, net 79 80 Other non-current assets 1,768 1,509 Total assets $ 24,285 $ 24,429 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,504 $ 1,293 Accounts payable to related parties 251 292 Accrued expenses 1,037 1,288 Income taxes payable 506 999 Accrued compensation 353 349 Current portion of long-term debt 1,042 1,213 Total current liabilities 4,693 5,434 Long-term debt 7,351 5,857 Other liabilities 1,397 1,415 Total liabilities 13,441 12,706 Convertible preferred stock, aggregate liquidation preference of $953 and $924, respectively 876 876 Total shareholders’ equity 9,968 10,847 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 24,285 $ 24,429

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 December 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 Revenue, net $ 3,032 $ 3,107 $ 5,782 $ 6,843 Cost of revenue 2,540 2,579 5,191 5,334 Gross profit 492 528 591 1,509 Operating expenses: Research and development 444 523 875 1,075 Selling, general and administrative 198 250 405 497 Employee termination, asset impairment, and other 24 76 81 100 Business separation costs 36 — 36 — Total operating expenses 702 849 1,397 1,672 Operating loss (210 ) (321 ) (806 ) (163 ) Interest and other expense: (30 ) (64 ) (116 ) (138 ) Loss before taxes (240 ) (385 ) (922 ) (301 ) Income tax expense 28 61 31 118 Net loss (268 ) (446 ) (953 ) (419 ) Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders 14 — 29 — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (282 ) $ (446 ) $ (982 ) $ (419 ) Net loss per common share: Basic $ (0.87 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (3.03 ) $ (1.32 ) Diluted $ (0.87 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (3.03 ) $ (1.32 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 325 318 324 317 Diluted 325 318 324 317

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 December 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 Operating Activities Net loss $ (268 ) $ (446 ) (953 ) $ (419 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization 143 214 290 430 Stock-based compensation 72 86 149 172 Deferred income taxes (22 ) 67 (68 ) 25 Loss (Gain) on disposal of assets — — (87 ) 1 Non-cash portion of asset impairment — 15 95 15 Gain on repurchase of debt (4 ) — (4 ) — Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 5 2 9 5 Other non-cash operating activities, net (48 ) 25 (47 ) 69 Changes in: Accounts receivable, net (72 ) 517 75 899 Inventories 281 89 482 (135 ) Accounts payable 274 (396 ) 299 (521 ) Accounts payable to related parties (26 ) 74 (41 ) 49 Accrued expenses (309 ) (182 ) (246 ) (226 ) Income taxes payable (169 ) 39 (494 ) 156 Accrued compensation 3 (58 ) 4 (162 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 48 (11 ) (181 ) (317 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (92 ) 35 (718 ) 41 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (150 ) (258 ) (81 ) (578 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 66 (17 ) 79 82 Strategic investments and other, net 24 17 26 14 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (60 ) (258 ) 24 (482 ) Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net 33 43 (10 ) (7 ) Net proceeds from convertible preferred stock (2 ) — (5 ) — Purchase of capped calls (155 ) — (155 ) — Repurchases of debt (505 ) — (505 ) — Proceeds from debt, net of repayments 1,262 — 1,862 — Debt issuance costs (36 ) (5 ) (36 ) (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 597 38 1,151 (12 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 4 7 1 (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 449 (178 ) 458 (456 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,032 2,049 2,023 2,327 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,481 $ 1,871 $ 2,481 $ 1,871

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions; except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 December 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 Net revenue: Flash $ 1,665 $ 1,657 $ 3,221 $ 3,379 HDD 1,367 1,450 2,561 3,464 Total net revenue $ 3,032 $ 3,107 $ 5,782 $ 6,843 Gross profit: Flash $ 131 $ 240 $ (30 ) $ 662 HDD 339 300 612 874 Total gross profit for segments 470 540 582 1,536 Unallocated corporate items: Stock-based compensation expense (13 ) (12 ) (26 ) (26 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1 ) — (1 ) (1 ) Recovery from contamination incident 36 — 36 — Total unallocated corporate items 22 (12 ) 9 (27 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 492 $ 528 $ 591 $ 1,509 Gross margin: Flash 7.9 % 14.5 % (0.9 )% 19.6 % HDD 24.8 % 20.7 % 23.9 % 25.2 % Total gross margin for segments 15.5 % 17.4 % 10.1 % 22.4 % Consolidated gross margin 16.2 % 17.0 % 10.2 % 22.1 %

The Company manages and reports under two reportable segments: flash-based products (“Flash”) and hard disk drives (“HDD”). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2023 September 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 December 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 492 $ 99 $ 528 $ 591 $ 1,509 Stock-based compensation expense 13 13 12 26 26 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 — — 1 1 Recovery from contamination incident (36 ) — — (36 ) — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 470 $ 112 $ 540 $ 582 $ 1,536 GAAP operating expenses $ 702 $ 695 $ 849 $ 1,397 $ 1,672 Stock-based compensation expense (59 ) (64 ) (74 ) (123 ) (146 ) Business separation costs (36 ) — — (36 ) — Employee termination, asset impairment, and other (24 ) (57 ) (76 ) (81 ) (100 ) Strategic review (20 ) (17 ) — (37 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — (39 ) — (77 ) Other (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) (4 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 561 $ 555 $ 659 $ 1,116 $ 1,348 GAAP operating loss $ (210 ) $ (596 ) $ (321 ) $ (806 ) $ (163 ) Gross profit adjustments (22 ) 13 12 (9 ) 27 Operating expense adjustments 141 140 190 281 324 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (91 ) $ (443 ) $ (119 ) $ (534 ) $ 188 GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (30 ) $ (86 ) $ (64 ) $ (116 ) $ (138 ) Other (64 ) — — (64 ) (1 ) Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net $ (94 ) $ (86 ) $ (64 ) $ (180 ) $ (139 ) GAAP income tax expense $ 28 $ 3 $ 61 $ 31 $ 118 Income tax adjustments (3 ) 22 (109 ) 19 2 Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 25 $ 25 $ (48 ) $ 50 $ 120

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2023 September 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 December 29,

2023 December 30,

2022 GAAP net loss $ (268 ) $ (685 ) $ (446 ) $ (953 ) $ (419 ) Stock-based compensation expense 72 77 86 149 172 Business separation costs 36 — — 36 — Employee termination, asset impairment and other 24 57 76 81 100 Strategic review 20 17 — 37 — Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 — 39 1 78 Recovery from contamination incident (36 ) — — (36 ) — Other (62 ) 2 1 (60 ) — Income tax adjustments 3 (22 ) 109 (19 ) (2 ) Non-GAAP net loss (210 ) (554 ) (135 ) (764 ) (71 ) Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders 14 15 — 29 — Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (224 ) $ (569 ) $ (135 ) $ (793 ) $ (71 ) Diluted loss per common share GAAP $ (0.87 ) $ (2.17 ) $ (1.40 ) $ (3.03 ) $ (1.32 ) Non-GAAP $ (0.69 ) $ (1.76 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (2.45 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 325 323 318 324 317 Non-GAAP 325 323 318 324 317 Cash flows Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities $ (92 ) $ (626 ) $ 35 $ (718 ) $ 41 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (150 ) 69 (258 ) (81 ) (578 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net 66 13 (17 ) 79 82 Free cash flow $ (176 ) $ (544 ) $ (240 ) $ (720 ) $ (455 )

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income and loss; Non-GAAP interest and other expense, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income and loss; Non-GAAP diluted income and loss per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, business separation costs, employee termination, asset impairment, and other, expenses related to our strategic review, amortization of acquired intangible assets, recovery from contamination incident, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company’s results. These Non-GAAP measures are some of the primary indicators management uses for assessing the company’s performance and planning and forecasting future periods. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

As described above, the company excludes the following items from its Non-GAAP measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. Because of the variety of equity awards used by companies, the varying methodologies for determining stock-based compensation expense, the subjective assumptions involved in those determinations, and the volatility in valuations that can be driven by market conditions outside the company’s control, the company believes excluding stock-based compensation expense enhances the ability of management and investors to understand and assess the underlying performance of its business over time and compare it against the company’s peers, a majority of whom also exclude stock-based compensation expense from their Non-GAAP results.

