Western Digital Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

News Summary


  • Fourth quarter revenue was $2.7 billion, down 5% sequentially (QoQ). Cloud revenue decreased 18% (QoQ), Client revenue increased 6% and Consumer revenue increased 3% (QoQ). Fiscal year 2023 revenue was $12.3 billion.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $(2.27) and Non-GAAP EPS was $(1.98), which includes $211 million of underutilization related charges in Flash and HDD. Fiscal year 2023 GAAP EPS was $(5.44) and Non-GAAP EPS was $(3.59).
  • Expect fiscal first quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion.
  • Expect Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(2.10) to $(1.80) which includes $200 to $220 million of underutilization charges in Flash and HDD.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results.

“Throughout the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year, Western Digital continued to optimize our operations and successfully execute our innovative product roadmap, priming ourselves for greater profitability when demand rebounds across hard drives and flash. As a result of these efforts, we delivered revenue above our expectation and delivered a range of industry-leading products to our customers,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO.

“We are encouraged by several indicators signaling improving Flash market dynamics. Our two largest end markets, Client and Consumer, are returning to growth, inventories are normalizing, content per unit is increasing and price declines have been moderating. Western Digital is well-positioned to capitalize on improving market conditions and capture long-term growth opportunities in data storage, spanning from client to edge to cloud,” continued David Goeckeler.

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q/Q

 

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q/Q

Revenue ($M)

 

$2,672

$2,803

down 5%

 

$2,672

$2,803

down 5%

Gross Margin

 

3.4%

10.2%

down 6.8 ppt

 

3.9%

10.6%

down 6.7 ppt

Operating Expenses ($M)

 

$742

$758

down 2%

 

$582

$602

down 3%

Operating Loss ($M)

 

$(650)

$(472)

*

 

$(478)

$(304)

*

Net Loss ($M)

 

$(715)

$(572)

*

 

$(621)

$(427)

*

Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$(2.27)

$(1.82)

*

 

$(1.98)

$(1.37)

*

* not a meaningful figure

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Y/Y

 

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Y/Y

Revenue ($M)

 

$2,672

$4,528

down 41%

 

$2,672

$4,528

down 41%

Gross Margin

 

3.4%

31.9%

down 28.5 ppt

 

3.9%

32.3%

down 28.4 ppt

Operating Expenses ($M)

 

$742

$883

down 16%

 

$582

$760

down 23%

Operating Income (Loss) ($M)

 

$(650)

$562

*

 

$(478)

$702

*

Net Income (Loss) ($M)

 

$(715)

$301

*

 

$(621)

$567

*

Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$(2.27)

$0.95

*

 

$(1.98)

$1.78

*

* not a meaningful figure

The company had an operating cash outflow of $68 million and ended the quarter with $2.02 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

 

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

Y/Y

 

2023

2022

Y/Y

Revenue ($M)

 

$12,318

$18,793

down 34%

 

$12,318

$18,793

down 34%

Gross Margin

 

15.3%

31.3%

down 16.0 ppt

 

15.7%

32.9%

down 17.2 ppt

Operating Expenses ($M)

 

$3,172

$3,483

down 9%

 

$2,532

$3,002

down 16%

Operating Income (Loss) ($M)

 

$(1,285)

$2,391

*

 

$(594)

$3,186

*

Net Income (Loss) ($M)

 

$(1,706)

$1,500

*

 

$(1,119)

$2,599

*

Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

$(5.44)

$4.75

*

 

$(3.59)

$8.22

*

* not a meaningful figure

Additional details can be found within the company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

End Market Summary

Revenue ($M)

Q4 2023

Q3 2023

Q/Q

Q4 2022

Y/Y

2023

2022

Y/Y

Cloud

$994

$1,205

down 18%

$2,098

down 53%

$5,252

$8,017

down 34%

Client

1,035

975

up 6%

1,637

down 37%

4,328

7,076

down 39%

Consumer

643

623

up 3%

793

down 19%

2,738

3,700

down 26%

Total Revenue

$2,672

$2,803

down 5%

$4,528

down 41%

$12,318

$18,793

down 34%

In the fiscal fourth quarter:

  • Cloud represented 37% of total revenue. Sequentially, the decline was primarily due to a decrease in capacity enterprise drive shipments. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to declines in both hard drive and flash product shipments.
  • Client represented 39% of total revenue. Sequentially, the increase was driven by growth in bit shipments for gaming consoles. The year-over-year decrease was due to declines in flash pricing, and lower client SSD and hard drive unit shipments for PC applications.
  • Consumer represented 24% of total revenue. Sequentially, the increase was primarily due to higher retail SSD shipments. The year-over-year decrease was driven by price declines in Flash and lower retail hard drive shipments.

In fiscal year 2023:

  • Cloud represented 43% of total revenue. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to reduced shipments of capacity enterprise hard drives and enterprise SSDs.
  • Client represented 35% of total revenue. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to declines in flash pricing, as well as lower client SSD and hard drive unit shipments for PC applications.
  • Consumer represented 22% of total revenue. Revenue decreased year-over-year, as growth in retail SSD bit shipments was more than offset by broad-based flash price decline and lower consumer hard drive shipments.

Business Outlook for Fiscal First Quarter of 2024

 

Three Months Ending

 

September 29, 2023

 

GAAP(1)

 

Non-GAAP(1)

Revenue ($B)

$2.55 – $2.75

 

$2.55 – $2.75

Gross margin

1.9% – 4.0%

 

2.5% – 4.5%

Operating expenses ($M)

$665 – $685

 

$570 – $590

Interest and other expense, net ($M)

~$90

 

~$90

Income tax expense ($M)(2)

N/A

 

$30 – $40

Diluted earnings per share

N/A

 

$(2.10) – $(1.80)

Diluted shares outstanding (in millions)

~323

 

~323
_____________

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million to $15 million. The company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to strategic review, totaling approximately $90 million to $100 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling approximately $100 million to $115 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (GAAP gross profit, GAAP operating expenses, income tax expense and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) The Non-GAAP income tax expense is determined based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax dollars may differ from our GAAP tax dollars (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax rate for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company’s business outlook for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in storage technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the company’s business outlook and financial performance for the fiscal first quarter of 2024; future market dynamics and demand trends; product developments and mix; the position of the company and its products in the industry; and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2023 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, including completion of the annual assessment of impairment of goodwill; completion of the audit by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the filing of its Form 10-K. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: volatility in global economic conditions; future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other similar global health crises; impact of business and market conditions; the outcome and impact of our ongoing strategic review, including with respect to customer and supplier relationships, regulatory and contractual restrictions, stock price volatility and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; impact of competitive products and pricing; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and our strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; our level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to our relationships with key customers; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 25, 2022 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
 

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,023

 

$

2,327

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,598

 

 

2,804

Inventories

 

3,698

 

 

3,638

Other current assets

 

567

 

 

684

Total current assets

 

7,886

 

 

9,453

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

3,620

 

 

3,670

Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures

 

1,297

 

 

1,396

Goodwill

 

10,037

 

 

10,041

Other intangible assets, net

 

80

 

 

213

Other non-current assets

 

1,509

 

 

1,486

Total assets

$

24,429

 

$

26,259

LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,293

 

$

1,902

Accounts payable to related parties

 

292

 

 

320

Accrued expenses

 

1,288

 

 

1,636

Income taxes payable

 

999

 

 

869

Accrued compensation

 

349

 

 

510

Current portion of long-term debt

 

1,213

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

5,434

 

 

5,237

Long-term debt

 

5,857

 

 

7,022

Other liabilities

 

1,415

 

 

1,779

Total liabilities

 

12,706

 

 

14,038

Convertible preferred stock

 

876

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

10,847

 

 

12,221

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity

$

24,429

 

$

26,259
 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

Revenue, net

$

2,672

 

 

$

4,528

 

 

$

12,318

 

 

$

18,793

 

Cost of revenue

 

2,580

 

 

 

3,083

 

 

 

10,431

 

 

 

12,919

 

Gross profit

 

92

 

 

 

1,445

 

 

 

1,887

 

 

 

5,874

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

458

 

 

 

598

 

 

 

2,009

 

 

 

2,323

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

231

 

 

 

266

 

 

 

970

 

 

 

1,117

 

Employee termination, asset impairment, and other charges

 

53

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

43

 

Total operating expenses

 

742

 

 

 

883

 

 

 

3,172

 

 

 

3,483

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(650

)

 

 

562

 

 

 

(1,285

)

 

 

2,391

 

Interest and other income, net

 

(80

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(275

)

 

 

(268

)

Income (loss) before taxes

 

(730

)

 

 

511

 

 

 

(1,560

)

 

 

2,123

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(15

)

 

 

210

 

 

 

146

 

 

 

623

 

Net income (loss)

 

(715

)

 

 

301

 

 

 

(1,706

)

 

 

1,500

 

Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

(730

)

 

$

301

 

 

$

(1,730

)

 

$

1,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(2.27

)

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

(5.44

)

 

$

4.81

 

Diluted

$

(2.27

)

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

(5.44

)

 

$

4.75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

321

 

 

 

314

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

312

 

Diluted

 

321

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

316

 
 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

(715

)

 

$

301

 

 

$

(1,706

)

 

$

1,500

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

185

 

 

 

221

 

 

 

828

 

 

 

929

 

Stock-based compensation

 

72

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

326

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(68

)

 

 

73

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

114

 

Gain on disposal of assets

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(16

)

Non-cash portion of asset impairment

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

Gain on business divestiture

 

 

 

 

(9

)

 

 

 

 

 

(9

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

 

4

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

44

 

Other non-cash operating activities, net

 

65

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

71

 

 

 

67

 

Changes in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(7

)

 

 

(450

)

 

 

1,206

 

 

 

(546

)

Inventories

 

281

 

 

 

23

 

 

 

(60

)

 

 

(22

)

Accounts payable

 

(17

)

 

 

(29

)

 

 

(459

)

 

 

(129

)

Accounts payable to related parties

 

26

 

 

 

(76

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

(78

)

Accrued expenses

 

132

 

 

 

243

 

 

 

(352

)

 

 

245

 

Income taxes payable

 

(14

)

 

 

(24

)

 

 

130

 

 

 

(74

)

Accrued compensation

 

7

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

(162

)

 

 

(123

)

Other assets and liabilities, net

 

(20

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

(185

)

 

 

(348

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(68

)

 

 

295

 

 

 

(408

)

 

 

1,880

 

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(119

)

 

 

(278

)

 

 

(807

)

 

 

(1,107

)

Activity related to Flash Ventures, net

 

(32

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

14

 

 

 

(91

)

Strategic investments and other, net

 

9

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

6

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(142

)

 

 

(370

)

 

 

(762

)

 

 

(1,192

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee stock plans, net

 

33

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

32

 

Net proceeds from convertible preferred stock

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

881

 

 

 

 

Repayments of debt

 

 

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(1,180

)

 

 

(3,621

)

Proceeds from debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,180

 

 

 

1,894

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(13

)

 

 

 

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(23

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

19

 

 

 

(95

)

 

 

875

 

 

 

(1,718

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

(6

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(9

)

 

 

(13

)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

 

(197

)

 

 

(178

)

 

 

(304

)

 

 

(1,043

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

2,220

 

 

 

2,505

 

 

 

2,327

 

 

 

3,370

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

2,023

 

 

$

2,327

 

 

$

2,023

 

 

$

2,327

 
 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

(in millions; except percentages; unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

 

 

 

 

Net revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flash

$

1,377

 

 

$

2,400

 

 

$

6,063

 

 

$

9,753

 

HDD

 

1,295

 

 

 

2,128

 

 

 

6,255

 

 

 

9,040

 

Total net revenue

$

2,672

 

 

$

4,528

 

 

$

12,318

 

 

$

18,793

 

Gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flash

$

(164

)

 

$

862

 

 

$

433

 

 

$

3,527

 

HDD

 

268

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

1,505

 

 

 

2,661

 

Total gross profit for segments

 

104

 

 

 

1,462

 

 

 

1,938

 

 

 

6,188

 

Unallocated corporate items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(11

)

 

 

(12

)

 

 

(49

)

 

 

(48

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

1

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(66

)

Contamination related charges

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

(207

)

Recoveries from a power outage incident

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7

 

Non-cash economic interest and Other

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

 

Total unallocated corporate items

 

(12

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(314

)

Consolidated gross profit

$

92

 

 

$

1,445

 

 

$

1,887

 

 

$

5,874

 

Gross margin:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Flash

 

(11.9

)%

 

 

35.9

%

 

 

7.1

%

 

 

36.2

%

HDD

 

20.7

%

 

 

28.2

%

 

 

24.1

%

 

 

29.4

%

Total gross margin for segments

 

3.9

%

 

 

32.3

%

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

32.9

%

Consolidated gross margin

 

3.4

%

 

 

31.9

%

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

31.3

%

The Company manages and reports under two reportable segments: flash-based products (“Flash”) and hard disk drives (“HDD”). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions; unaudited)
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

June 30,
2023

 

March 31,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

GAAP gross profit

$

92

 

 

$

286

 

 

$

1,445

 

 

$

1,887

 

 

$

5,874

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

11

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

48

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

66

 

Contamination related charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

207

 

Recoveries from a power outage incident

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

Other

 

2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

104

 

 

$

298

 

 

$

1,462

 

 

$

1,938

 

 

$

6,188

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

742

 

 

$

758

 

 

$

883

 

 

$

3,172

 

 

$

3,483

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

(61

)

 

 

(62

)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(269

)

 

 

(278

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(17

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(133

)

 

 

(155

)

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges

 

(53

)

 

 

(40

)

 

 

(19

)

 

 

(193

)

 

 

(43

)

Strategic review

 

(27

)

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

(42

)

 

 

 

Other

 

(2

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(5

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

582

 

 

$

602

 

 

$

760

 

 

$

2,532

 

 

$

3,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(650

)

 

$

(472

)

 

$

562

 

 

$

(1,285

)

 

$

2,391

 

Gross profit adjustments

 

12

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

51

 

 

 

314

 

Operating expense adjustments

 

160

 

 

 

156

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

640

 

 

 

481

 

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

(478

)

 

$

(304

)

 

$

702

 

 

$

(594

)

 

$

3,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP interest and other income, net

$

(80

)

 

$

(57

)

 

$

(51

)

 

$

(275

)

 

$

(268

)

Non-cash economic interest and other

 

(6

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

3

 

Non-GAAP interest and other income, net

$

(86

)

 

$

(63

)

 

$

(65

)

 

$

(288

)

 

$

(265

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income tax expense (benefit)

$

(15

)

 

$

43

 

 

$

210

 

 

$

146

 

 

$

623

 

Income tax adjustments

 

72

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

(140

)

 

 

91

 

 

 

(301

)

Non-GAAP income tax expense

$

57

 

 

$

60

 

 

$

70

 

 

$

237

 

 

$

322

 
 

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION

PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Years Ended

 

June 30,
2023

 

March 31,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

 

June 30,
2023

 

July 1,
2022

GAAP net income (loss)

$

(715

)

 

$

(572

)

 

$

301

 

 

$

(1,706

)

 

$

1,500

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

72

 

 

 

74

 

 

 

77

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

326

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

16

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

133

 

 

 

221

 

Contamination related charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

207

 

Recoveries from a power outage incident

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(7

)

Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges

 

53

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

43

 

Strategic review

 

27

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

 

Non-cash economic interest and other

 

(2

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(8

)

 

 

8

 

Income tax adjustments

 

(72

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

140

 

 

 

(91

)

 

 

301

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

 

(621

)

 

 

(427

)

 

 

567

 

 

 

(1,119

)

 

 

2,599

 

Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders

 

15

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

$

(636

)

 

$

(436

)

 

$

567

 

 

$

(1,143

)

 

$

2,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) per common share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

$

(2.27

)

 

$

(1.82

)

 

$

0.95

 

 

$

(5.44

)

 

$

4.75

 

Non-GAAP

$

(1.98

)

 

$

(1.37

)

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

(3.59

)

 

$

8.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP

 

321

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

316

 

Non-GAAP

 

321

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

316

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities

$

(68

)

 

$

(381

)

 

$

295

 

 

$

(408

)

 

$

1,880

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net

 

(119

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(278

)

 

 

(807

)

 

 

(1,107

)

Activity related to Flash Ventures, net

 

(32

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

(114

)

 

 

14

 

 

 

(91

)

Free cash flow

$

(219

)

 

$

(527

)

 

$

(97

)

 

$

(1,201

)

 

$

682

 

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income and loss; Non-GAAP interest and other income, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income and loss; Non-GAAP diluted income and loss per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, contamination related charges, recoveries from a power outage incident, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, expenses related to our strategic review, non-cash economic interest, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company’s results.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:
T. Peter Andrew

949.672.9655

peter.andrew@wdc.com
investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:
Robin Schultz

408.573.5043

robin.schultz@wdc.com

