Western Digital Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

News Summary





Fourth quarter revenue was $2.7 billion, down 5% sequentially (QoQ). Cloud revenue decreased 18% (QoQ), Client revenue increased 6% and Consumer revenue increased 3% (QoQ). Fiscal year 2023 revenue was $12.3 billion.

revenue decreased 18% (QoQ), Client revenue increased 6% and Consumer revenue increased 3% (QoQ). Fiscal year 2023 revenue was $12.3 billion. Fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $(2.27) and Non-GAAP EPS was $(1.98), which includes $211 million of underutilization related charges in Flash and HDD. Fiscal year 2023 GAAP EPS was $(5.44) and Non-GAAP EPS was $(3.59).

Expect fiscal first quarter 2024 revenue to be in the range of $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion.

Expect Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $(2.10) to $(1.80) which includes $200 to $220 million of underutilization charges in Flash and HDD.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today reported fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results.

“Throughout the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year, Western Digital continued to optimize our operations and successfully execute our innovative product roadmap, priming ourselves for greater profitability when demand rebounds across hard drives and flash. As a result of these efforts, we delivered revenue above our expectation and delivered a range of industry-leading products to our customers,” said David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO.

“We are encouraged by several indicators signaling improving Flash market dynamics. Our two largest end markets, Client and Consumer, are returning to growth, inventories are normalizing, content per unit is increasing and price declines have been moderating. Western Digital is well-positioned to capitalize on improving market conditions and capture long-term growth opportunities in data storage, spanning from client to edge to cloud,” continued David Goeckeler.

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q Revenue ($M) $2,672 $2,803 down 5% $2,672 $2,803 down 5% Gross Margin 3.4% 10.2% down 6.8 ppt 3.9% 10.6% down 6.7 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $742 $758 down 2% $582 $602 down 3% Operating Loss ($M) $(650) $(472) * $(478) $(304) * Net Loss ($M) $(715) $(572) * $(621) $(427) * Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(2.27) $(1.82) * $(1.98) $(1.37) * * not a meaningful figure

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Y/Y Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $2,672 $4,528 down 41% $2,672 $4,528 down 41% Gross Margin 3.4% 31.9% down 28.5 ppt 3.9% 32.3% down 28.4 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $742 $883 down 16% $582 $760 down 23% Operating Income (Loss) ($M) $(650) $562 * $(478) $702 * Net Income (Loss) ($M) $(715) $301 * $(621) $567 * Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(2.27) $0.95 * $(1.98) $1.78 * * not a meaningful figure

The company had an operating cash outflow of $68 million and ended the quarter with $2.02 billion of total cash and cash equivalents.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP 2023 2022 Y/Y 2023 2022 Y/Y Revenue ($M) $12,318 $18,793 down 34% $12,318 $18,793 down 34% Gross Margin 15.3% 31.3% down 16.0 ppt 15.7% 32.9% down 17.2 ppt Operating Expenses ($M) $3,172 $3,483 down 9% $2,532 $3,002 down 16% Operating Income (Loss) ($M) $(1,285) $2,391 * $(594) $3,186 * Net Income (Loss) ($M) $(1,706) $1,500 * $(1,119) $2,599 * Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(5.44) $4.75 * $(3.59) $8.22 * * not a meaningful figure

Additional details can be found within the company’s earnings presentation, which is accessible online at investor.wdc.com.

End Market Summary

Revenue ($M) Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q/Q Q4 2022 Y/Y 2023 2022 Y/Y Cloud $994 $1,205 down 18% $2,098 down 53% $5,252 $8,017 down 34% Client 1,035 975 up 6% 1,637 down 37% 4,328 7,076 down 39% Consumer 643 623 up 3% 793 down 19% 2,738 3,700 down 26% Total Revenue $2,672 $2,803 down 5% $4,528 down 41% $12,318 $18,793 down 34%

In the fiscal fourth quarter:

Cloud represented 37% of total revenue. Sequentially, the decline was primarily due to a decrease in capacity enterprise drive shipments. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to declines in both hard drive and flash product shipments.

Client represented 39% of total revenue. Sequentially, the increase was driven by growth in bit shipments for gaming consoles. The year-over-year decrease was due to declines in flash pricing, and lower client SSD and hard drive unit shipments for PC applications.

Consumer represented 24% of total revenue. Sequentially, the increase was primarily due to higher retail SSD shipments. The year-over-year decrease was driven by price declines in Flash and lower retail hard drive shipments.

In fiscal year 2023:

Cloud represented 43% of total revenue. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to reduced shipments of capacity enterprise hard drives and enterprise SSDs.

Client represented 35% of total revenue. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to declines in flash pricing, as well as lower client SSD and hard drive unit shipments for PC applications.

Consumer represented 22% of total revenue. Revenue decreased year-over-year, as growth in retail SSD bit shipments was more than offset by broad-based flash price decline and lower consumer hard drive shipments.

Business Outlook for Fiscal First Quarter of 2024

Three Months Ending September 29, 2023 GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(1) Revenue ($B) $2.55 – $2.75 $2.55 – $2.75 Gross margin 1.9% – 4.0% 2.5% – 4.5% Operating expenses ($M) $665 – $685 $570 – $590 Interest and other expense, net ($M) ~$90 ~$90 Income tax expense ($M)(2) N/A $30 – $40 Diluted earnings per share N/A $(2.10) – $(1.80) Diluted shares outstanding (in millions) ~323 ~323 _____________

(1) Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $10 million to $15 million. The company’s Non-GAAP operating expenses guidance excludes stock-based compensation expense, and expenses related to strategic review, totaling approximately $90 million to $100 million. In the aggregate, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance excludes these items totaling approximately $100 million to $115 million. The timing and amount of these charges excluded from Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share cannot be further allocated or quantified with certainty. Additionally, the timing and amount of additional charges the company excludes from its Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share are dependent on the timing and determination of certain actions and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, full reconciliations of Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP income tax expense and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (GAAP gross profit, GAAP operating expenses, income tax expense and diluted earnings per share, respectively) are not available without unreasonable effort.

(2) The Non-GAAP income tax expense is determined based on a percentage of Non-GAAP pre-tax income or loss. Our estimated Non-GAAP tax dollars may differ from our GAAP tax dollars (i) due to differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from our Non-GAAP net income or loss; (ii) the fact that our GAAP income tax expense or benefit recorded in any interim period is based on an estimated forecasted GAAP tax rate for the full year, excluding loss jurisdictions; and (iii) because our GAAP taxes recorded in any interim period are dependent on the timing and determination of certain GAAP operating expenses.

Investor Communications

The investment community conference call to discuss these results and the company’s business outlook for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 will be broadcast live online today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific/4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live and archived conference call/webcast and the earnings presentation can be accessed online at investor.wdc.com.

About Western Digital

Western Digital is on a mission to unlock the potential of data by harnessing the possibility to use it. With Flash and HDD franchises, underpinned by advancements in storage technologies, we create breakthrough innovations and powerful data storage solutions that enable the world to actualize its aspirations. Core to our values, we recognize the urgency to combat climate change and have committed to ambitious carbon reduction goals approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. Learn more about Western Digital and the Western Digital®, SanDisk® and WD® brands at www.westerndigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding expectations for the company’s business outlook and financial performance for the fiscal first quarter of 2024; future market dynamics and demand trends; product developments and mix; the position of the company and its products in the industry; and overall market conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The preliminary financial results for the company’s fiscal fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2023 included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures, including completion of the annual assessment of impairment of goodwill; completion of the audit by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the filing of its Form 10-K. Other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include: volatility in global economic conditions; future responses to and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other similar global health crises; impact of business and market conditions; the outcome and impact of our ongoing strategic review, including with respect to customer and supplier relationships, regulatory and contractual restrictions, stock price volatility and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; impact of competitive products and pricing; our development and introduction of products based on new technologies and expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with cost saving initiatives, restructurings, acquisitions, divestitures, mergers, joint ventures and our strategic relationships; difficulties or delays in manufacturing or other supply chain disruptions; hiring and retention of key employees; our level of debt and other financial obligations; changes to our relationships with key customers; compromise, damage or interruption from cybersecurity incidents or other data system security risks; actions by competitors; risks associated with compliance with changing legal and regulatory requirements and the outcome of legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 25, 2022 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023, to which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events, except as required by law.

Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, SanDisk and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,023 $ 2,327 Accounts receivable, net 1,598 2,804 Inventories 3,698 3,638 Other current assets 567 684 Total current assets 7,886 9,453 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,620 3,670 Notes receivable and investments in Flash Ventures 1,297 1,396 Goodwill 10,037 10,041 Other intangible assets, net 80 213 Other non-current assets 1,509 1,486 Total assets $ 24,429 $ 26,259 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,293 $ 1,902 Accounts payable to related parties 292 320 Accrued expenses 1,288 1,636 Income taxes payable 999 869 Accrued compensation 349 510 Current portion of long-term debt 1,213 — Total current liabilities 5,434 5,237 Long-term debt 5,857 7,022 Other liabilities 1,415 1,779 Total liabilities 12,706 14,038 Convertible preferred stock 876 — Total shareholders’ equity 10,847 12,221 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and shareholders’ equity $ 24,429 $ 26,259

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 Revenue, net $ 2,672 $ 4,528 $ 12,318 $ 18,793 Cost of revenue 2,580 3,083 10,431 12,919 Gross profit 92 1,445 1,887 5,874 Operating expenses: Research and development 458 598 2,009 2,323 Selling, general and administrative 231 266 970 1,117 Employee termination, asset impairment, and other charges 53 19 193 43 Total operating expenses 742 883 3,172 3,483 Operating income (loss) (650 ) 562 (1,285 ) 2,391 Interest and other income, net (80 ) (51 ) (275 ) (268 ) Income (loss) before taxes (730 ) 511 (1,560 ) 2,123 Income tax expense (benefit) (15 ) 210 146 623 Net income (loss) (715 ) 301 (1,706 ) 1,500 Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders 15 — 24 — Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (730 ) $ 301 $ (1,730 ) $ 1,500 Income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (2.27 ) $ 0.96 $ (5.44 ) $ 4.81 Diluted $ (2.27 ) $ 0.95 $ (5.44 ) $ 4.75 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 321 314 318 312 Diluted 321 318 318 316

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited; on a US GAAP basis) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (715 ) $ 301 $ (1,706 ) $ 1,500 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 185 221 828 929 Stock-based compensation 72 77 318 326 Deferred income taxes (68 ) 73 (34 ) 114 Gain on disposal of assets — (2 ) (7 ) (16 ) Non-cash portion of asset impairment 1 — 19 — Gain on business divestiture — (9 ) — (9 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 4 10 13 44 Other non-cash operating activities, net 65 25 71 67 Changes in: Accounts receivable, net (7 ) (450 ) 1,206 (546 ) Inventories 281 23 (60 ) (22 ) Accounts payable (17 ) (29 ) (459 ) (129 ) Accounts payable to related parties 26 (76 ) (28 ) (78 ) Accrued expenses 132 243 (352 ) 245 Income taxes payable (14 ) (24 ) 130 (74 ) Accrued compensation 7 26 (162 ) (123 ) Other assets and liabilities, net (20 ) (114 ) (185 ) (348 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (68 ) 295 (408 ) 1,880 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (119 ) (278 ) (807 ) (1,107 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net (32 ) (114 ) 14 (91 ) Strategic investments and other, net 9 22 31 6 Net cash used in investing activities (142 ) (370 ) (762 ) (1,192 ) Financing Activities Employee stock plans, net 33 55 13 32 Net proceeds from convertible preferred stock (1 ) — 881 — Repayments of debt — (150 ) (1,180 ) (3,621 ) Proceeds from debt — — 1,180 1,894 Debt issuance costs (13 ) — (19 ) (23 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19 (95 ) 875 (1,718 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6 ) (8 ) (9 ) (13 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (197 ) (178 ) (304 ) (1,043 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,220 2,505 2,327 3,370 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,023 $ 2,327 $ 2,023 $ 2,327

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS (in millions; except percentages; unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 Net revenue: Flash $ 1,377 $ 2,400 $ 6,063 $ 9,753 HDD 1,295 2,128 6,255 9,040 Total net revenue $ 2,672 $ 4,528 $ 12,318 $ 18,793 Gross profit: Flash $ (164 ) $ 862 $ 433 $ 3,527 HDD 268 600 1,505 2,661 Total gross profit for segments 104 1,462 1,938 6,188 Unallocated corporate items: Stock-based compensation expense (11 ) (12 ) (49 ) (48 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1 (1 ) — (66 ) Contamination related charges — (4 ) — (207 ) Recoveries from a power outage incident — — — 7 Non-cash economic interest and Other (2 ) — (2 ) — Total unallocated corporate items (12 ) (17 ) (51 ) (314 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 92 $ 1,445 $ 1,887 $ 5,874 Gross margin: Flash (11.9 )% 35.9 % 7.1 % 36.2 % HDD 20.7 % 28.2 % 24.1 % 29.4 % Total gross margin for segments 3.9 % 32.3 % 15.7 % 32.9 % Consolidated gross margin 3.4 % 31.9 % 15.3 % 31.3 %

The Company manages and reports under two reportable segments: flash-based products (“Flash”) and hard disk drives (“HDD”). In the table above, total gross profit for segments and total gross margin for segments are Non-GAAP financial measures, which are also referred to herein as Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin, respectively.

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 July 1,

2022 June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 92 $ 286 $ 1,445 $ 1,887 $ 5,874 Stock-based compensation expense 11 12 12 49 48 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (1 ) — 1 — 66 Contamination related charges — — 4 — 207 Recoveries from a power outage incident — — — — (7 ) Other 2 — — 2 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 104 $ 298 $ 1,462 $ 1,938 $ 6,188 GAAP operating expenses $ 742 $ 758 $ 883 $ 3,172 $ 3,483 Stock-based compensation expense (61 ) (62 ) (65 ) (269 ) (278 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (17 ) (39 ) (39 ) (133 ) (155 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges (53 ) (40 ) (19 ) (193 ) (43 ) Strategic review (27 ) (15 ) — (42 ) — Other (2 ) — — (3 ) (5 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 582 $ 602 $ 760 $ 2,532 $ 3,002 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (650 ) $ (472 ) $ 562 $ (1,285 ) $ 2,391 Gross profit adjustments 12 12 17 51 314 Operating expense adjustments 160 156 123 640 481 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (478 ) $ (304 ) $ 702 $ (594 ) $ 3,186 GAAP interest and other income, net $ (80 ) $ (57 ) $ (51 ) $ (275 ) $ (268 ) Non-cash economic interest and other (6 ) (6 ) (14 ) (13 ) 3 Non-GAAP interest and other income, net $ (86 ) $ (63 ) $ (65 ) $ (288 ) $ (265 ) GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ (15 ) $ 43 $ 210 $ 146 $ 623 Income tax adjustments 72 17 (140 ) 91 (301 ) Non-GAAP income tax expense $ 57 $ 60 $ 70 $ 237 $ 322

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 July 1,

2022 June 30,

2023 July 1,

2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ (715 ) $ (572 ) $ 301 $ (1,706 ) $ 1,500 Stock-based compensation expense 72 74 77 318 326 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16 39 40 133 221 Contamination related charges — — 4 — 207 Recoveries from a power outage incident — — — — (7 ) Employee termination, asset impairment and other charges 53 40 19 193 43 Strategic review 27 15 — 42 — Non-cash economic interest and other (2 ) (6 ) (14 ) (8 ) 8 Income tax adjustments (72 ) (17 ) 140 (91 ) 301 Non-GAAP net income (loss) (621 ) (427 ) 567 (1,119 ) 2,599 Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred shareholders 15 9 — 24 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (636 ) $ (436 ) $ 567 $ (1,143 ) $ 2,599 Diluted income (loss) per common share GAAP $ (2.27 ) $ (1.82 ) $ 0.95 $ (5.44 ) $ 4.75 Non-GAAP $ (1.98 ) $ (1.37 ) $ 1.78 $ (3.59 ) $ 8.22 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: GAAP 321 319 318 318 316 Non-GAAP 321 319 318 318 316 Cash flows Cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities $ (68 ) $ (381 ) $ 295 $ (408 ) $ 1,880 Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (119 ) (110 ) (278 ) (807 ) (1,107 ) Activity related to Flash Ventures, net (32 ) (36 ) (114 ) 14 (91 ) Free cash flow $ (219 ) $ (527 ) $ (97 ) $ (1,201 ) $ 682

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the table above sets forth Non-GAAP gross profit; Non-GAAP gross margin; Non-GAAP operating expenses; Non-GAAP operating income and loss; Non-GAAP interest and other income, net; Non-GAAP income tax expense; Non-GAAP net income and loss; Non-GAAP diluted income and loss per common share and free cash flow (“Non-GAAP measures”). These Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from Non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The company believes the presentation of these Non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors for measuring the company’s earnings performance and comparing it against prior periods. Specifically, the company believes these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors as they exclude certain expenses, gains and losses that the company believes are not indicative of its core operating results or because they are consistent with the financial models and estimates published by many analysts who follow the company and its peers. As discussed further below, these Non-GAAP measures exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, contamination related charges, recoveries from a power outage incident, employee termination, asset impairment and other charges, expenses related to our strategic review, non-cash economic interest, other adjustments, and income tax adjustments, and the company believes these measures along with the related reconciliations to the GAAP measures provide additional detail and comparability for assessing the company’s results.

Contacts

Western Digital Corp.

Investor Contact:

T. Peter Andrew



949.672.9655



peter.andrew@wdc.com

investor@wdc.com

Media Contact:

Robin Schultz



408.573.5043



robin.schultz@wdc.com

Read full story here