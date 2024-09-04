Western Circle Launches New Cashback Program to Reward Loyal Customers

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Western Circle is thrilled to announce the launch of a new cashback program through its flagship brand, Cashfloat. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to reward loyal customers who demonstrate responsible repayment habits. The program reflects Western Circle’s commitment to enhancing customer value and promoting responsible borrowing practices within the financial assistance sector.





Introducing Cashfloat’s Free Cashback Program

The cashback program allows qualifying payday loan customers of Cashfloat to receive a refund of 5% of their loan interest, provided they meet specific criteria. This initiative encourages responsible borrowing and offers tangible rewards to customers who consistently honor their repayment commitments.

“With this new program, Western Circle aims to provide an additional benefit to customers who demonstrate good repayment behaviour,” said Ophir Bental, Chief Technology Officer at Western Circle. “The company believes in rewarding customers for their commitment to responsible borrowing, and this cashback program through Cashfloat is our way of showing appreciation.”

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify, Cashfloat customers must meet the following conditions:

Minimum Interest Accumulated: £50.

£50. No Missed Payments: All payments must be made on time.

All payments must be made on time. Completion of Survey: A survey sent after repayment must be completed within four days.

Program Benefits

Financial Reward: 5% of loan interest refunded.

5% of loan interest refunded. Encouragement of Responsible Borrowing: Promotes responsible habits and financial discipline.

Promotes responsible habits and financial discipline. Enhanced Customer Experience: Fosters loyalty and satisfaction.

Long-Term Vision

Western Circle’s cashback program through Cashfloat is part of a broader strategy to enhance customer value and promote responsible financial behavior. The program supports customers’ financial well-being and aligns with Western Circle’s ongoing efforts to expand services focused on customer needs.

“Our long-term vision is to create a financial assistance ecosystem that prioritizes customer satisfaction and responsible lending practices,” said Bental. “The cashback program is a significant step in this direction, and Western Circle is excited to see the positive impact it will have on Cashfloat customers.”

Commitment to Customer-Centric Services

As Western Circle continues to innovate, the company remains dedicated to its core values of accessibility, responsibility, and customer-centricity. The launch of the cashback program through Cashfloat underscores this commitment, offering customers valuable incentives while reinforcing ethical practices.

For more information, please visit https://www.westerncircle.co.uk/or contact Ofer Valencio Akerman.

Contacts

Ofer Valencio Akerman



Group Success Mastermind and Mentor



Email: akerman@westerncircle.co.uk

Tel: +44 0203 757 1933