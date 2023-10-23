WESTEC 2023 Exhibitor Preview: Innovative Global Suppliers, Distributors and Equipment Builders to Demonstrate Latest Technologies and Solutions for West Coast Manufacturers

LONG BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WESTEC 2023, an SME event for small- to medium-size manufacturers (SMMs) and large original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), supports the thriving California manufacturing industry by providing attendees with the ideal forum for exploration of new technologies and connection with new business partners. The leading manufacturing trade show in the state, WESTEC hosts over 350 exhibitors from Nov. 7 – 9, 2023, at Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, Calif. The event is sponsored by SME and AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology.









WESTEC is part of the Manufacturing Technology (MT) Series – four regional events conducted bi-annually to bring decision-makers from diverse industries together with the leaders in advanced manufacturing technology. The WESTEC 2023 exhibitor lineup includes some of the most innovative names in manufacturing and draws hundreds of global suppliers, distributors and equipment builders. Some of this year’s featured exhibitors include:

Ambrell Induction Heating Solutions (Booth #1960) offers induction heating systems which have many advantages over other heating methods including repeatability, speed, energy efficiency and flameless, precise heating. Ambrell’s systems are versatile, have efficient power conversion, and multiple capacitor and tap transformer configurations to enable many part geometries and compositions to be heated by one system.

FUJI Machine America Corp (Booth #2145) provides sales and support for robot integrated machine tools to customers in need of reliable equipment solutions. Single Source Automation Solutions from Fuji help manufacturers meet their production schedules and profit goals because they’re able to operate at maximum consistency and efficiency.

Marubeni Citizen Cincom Inc (Booth #1801) is best known for their highly precise and versatile CINCOM Swiss-type lathes and with the addition of MIYANO fixed head-turning centers, their full line of products and services provide solutions to manufacturers’ needs. New technology and accessories such as LFV cutting, laser systems, bar loaders and custom automation enhance the ability to make precision parts, especially in medical manufacturing, quickly and efficiently.

MSC Industrial Supply (Booth #1545) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services. With approximately 2.2 million product offerings, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, MSC drives their customers’ productivity, profitability and growth.

PTSolutions (Booth #2245) helps customers solve challenges, while boosting their productivity and building profits through inventory management, procurement and manufacturing solutions. One of the top 100 distributors in the U.S., PTSolutions is the leading supplier of industrial tools in the Midwest and the one manufacturers look to as they take on the rapidly evolving industrial marketplace .

. Selway Machine Tool Co (Booth #1411) tailors solutions for manufacturers’ distinctive CNC production processes, whether it’s intricate prototypes or high-volume automated production. Their highly skilled Application Engineering team, plus the largest CNC service staff in the Western states, can help companies determine the best brand to suit their needs from a comprehensive range of products.

Southwestern Industries: TRAK Machine Tools (Booth #1501) specializes in engineering, manufacturing and distributing turning and milling equipment for low volume work. Showcasing the all new VMCsi powered by the Siemens SINUMERIK 1, attendees at WESTEC can experience the powerful production ready machining center.

Trinity Robotics Automation (Booth #1311) is dedicated to its mission to build and develop the most efficient, easy-to-use, automated pallet systems for CNC machining centers. Founded in 2004 by a team of engineers from Fanuc Robotics, they have integrated robotic systems for major U.S. manufacturers such as General Mills, Callaway, Golden State Foods, UTC Aerospace and 3M.

The California manufacturing industry is experiencing exceptional growth in critical areas, such as pharmaceutical and medicine; aerospace; navigational, measuring, electromedical and control instruments; and semiconductor and other electronic components (according to the Manufacturing Institute). To support the region’s industrial progress in aerospace and defense, WESTEC 2023 is co-located with the AeroDef Manufacturing conference.

“Events like WESTEC help to advance the manufacturing industry because they invite small- and medium-sized manufacturers to openly discuss their most pressing challenges, adding their voice to the broader dialogue around advanced technologies to increase the efficiency of traditional processes,” said Robert “Bob” Willig, executive director and CEO of SME. “Scaling these solutions to make them viable for all manufacturers – beyond just the large companies making big investments – is a driving force for advancement in our industry, since the majority of U.S. companies are those with fewer than 500 employees.”

