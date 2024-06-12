Westcliff University Celebrates Distinguished 2024 Graduates and Introduces Historic Harris Cooper Scholarship for Women in STEM

Technology Trailblazers Marty Cooper and Arlene Harris Highlight Ceremony with Inspiring Messages and Unveil New Scholarship Supporting Future Female Tech Leaders

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westcliff University, a global leader in higher education, proudly celebrated the achievements of its class of 2024 during a star-studded commencement ceremony on Friday, June 7 at OC Great Park Championship Stadium in Irvine, Calif. The event honored close to 1,200 distinguished Westcliff graduates with inspiring contributions from two of the foremost figures in cellular phone and wireless technology, Marty Cooper and Arlene Harris.









During the event, Westcliff surprised its esteemed special guest, Marty Cooper–known as the “Father of the Cellphone”– with its honorary Doctorate of Technology for his visionary work and immense contributions to the field of mobile communications. Cooper, who developed the first portable cellular phone–the DynaTAC–in the early 1970s, has been instrumental in paving the way for the development of the modern smartphone, profoundly shaping the way billions around the world communicate and connect. His innovative spirit and entrepreneurial drive have led to the founding of several successful companies and numerous accolades, including the Marconi Award and the prestigious Draper Prize in 2013 from the National Academy of Engineering.

Upon his acceptance, Cooper said, “I am thrilled, honored and privileged to receive this honorary doctorate from Westcliff University… not only on my behalf but for the thousands of people who took my idea and turned it into the most valuable tool for collaboration in the history of mankind.”

The event also featured a powerful keynote address from Arlene Harris, the “First Lady of Wireless.” Recognized for her groundbreaking innovations in wireless communications and inventing the first over-the-air remotely programmable wireless phones and prepaid wireless management system, Harris shared details of her inspiring journey with Westcliff’s graduating class. Her visionary work has significantly impacted global communication, especially in developing countries, by making wireless technology more accessible. Harris’s dedication to advancing technology and her advocacy for women in STEM fields have made her a role model for countless young women aspiring to break barriers in the tech industry.

“You all have more tools to fix what’s broken and build new opportunities than ever before in history. I’d encourage you to use them toward purposeful contributions that fulfill you,” urged Harris during her moving speech to Westcliff’s 2024 class.

Westcliff University also made a historic announcement, officially unveiling the Harris Cooper Scholarship during the ceremony. This prestigious scholarship, named in honor of partners in both business and life, Arlene Harris and Marty Cooper, will be awarded annually to a woman with outstanding accomplishments in STEM academics or enterprise solutions. Additionally, it recognizes Cooper and Harris for their incredible success, enduring partnership and profound impact on the field of wireless and cellular phone technology while underscoring their strong commitment to supporting and empowering women in STEM and fostering the next generation of female technology leaders.

Dr. Anthony Lee, president and CEO of Westcliff University, expressed his gratitude and pride to host such illustrious figures at the commencement ceremony. “We are honored to have Arlene Harris and Marty Cooper join us in celebrating our graduates. Their groundbreaking contributions to wireless technology serve as an inspiration to our students as they set out on their own journeys of innovation and impact.”

To learn more about Westcliff or the new Harris Cooper Scholarship, visit www.westcliff.edu.

About Westcliff University: Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape and the needs of today’s employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees spanning 21 areas of study including business, education, computer science and engineering, technology and law. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation which affirms its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. With nearly 6,000 enrolled students from more than 100 countries, its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries; it offers community and business engagement opportunities for the hands-on experience today’s students require; and it provides innovative and affordable programs live online and in classrooms across the globe. Visit www.westcliff.edu and www.wsulaw.edu to learn more; and follow Westcliff on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT: Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.



leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949.733.8679