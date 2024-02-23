West Virginia Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2024-2025 School Year for Grades K Through 12

CHARLESTON, W.V.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #Enrollment—West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), a full-time online public charter school serving K-12 students throughout the state, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2024-2025 school year.





WVVA is the state leader in providing safe, alternative education options while giving students a personalized experience and providing them with what they need to succeed.

WVVA is tuition-free to all students who reside in West Virginia, staffed by state-licensed teachers, and is an authorized charter school in West Virginia. They offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering a rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education and parents who desire choice in education options.

In addition to offering 12th grade this year, WVVA students can explore rigorous courses and skill-building electives that enable them to pursue further education or career options.

“We are not only thrilled with our continued growth, but also the opportunity for students to experience a variety of options in their education,” said Doug Cipoletti, Executive Director. “Our first set of students have completed dual credit courses through our partnership with Pierpont Community and Technical College.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. WVVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

“Attending WVVA has been one of the best choices in my life, said Kamara Forren-Gardner, an 11th-grade student at WVVA. “I have the freedom and flexibility to learn at my own pace while receiving amazing support and guidance from my dedicated teachers.”

More information, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at https://wvva.k12.com.

About West Virginia Virtual Academy

West Virginia Virtual Academy (WVVA), is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the West Virginia Board of Education that serves students in grades K through 10. As part of the West Virginia public school system, WVVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about WVVA, visit http://wvva.k12.com/ and follow on Facebook @WVVirtualAcademy.

