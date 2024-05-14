West Tennessee Healthcare Expands Use of AI to Elevate and Personalize Emergency Department Patient Visits

JACKSON, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–West Tennessee Healthcare has announced the full integration of Vital’s ERAdvisor platform across its seven emergency departments (EDs), marking a significant enhancement in optimizing the patient experience. This milestone aligns with the first anniversary of ERAdvisor’s initial deployment, during which West Tennessee Healthcare achieved substantial improvements in patient engagement and operational efficiencies.





ERAdvisor is a first-of-its-kind, HIPAA-compliant patient experience solution that provides patients with personalized updates and tools throughout their ED visit through a no-downloads, no-account-required interface. During its first year at West Tennessee Healthcare, the mobile-based platform has provided patients with estimated wait times, facilitated service requests, and allowed patients to recognize hospital staff. Additionally, patients have been able to track their lab orders and access educational content relevant to their health condition or procedures directly through their mobile devices.

West Tennessee Healthcare ED patients using Vital’s ERAdvisor will benefit from additional platform features, many of which are driven by advanced artificial intelligence (AI). These include:

Advanced AI Wait Time Predictions : ERAdvisor will deliver even more accurate and detailed estimates for each phase of the emergency department visit.

: ERAdvisor will deliver even more accurate and detailed estimates for each phase of the emergency department visit. Plain Language Lab Results : Otherwise complex lab results are presented to patients in easily understandable terms.

: Otherwise complex lab results are presented to patients in easily understandable terms. Enhanced Imaging Result Interpretations : Simplified explanations of complex imaging diagnostics, such as x-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds.

: Simplified explanations of complex imaging diagnostics, such as x-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds. Personalized Discharge Summaries: Patients receive actionable and tailored discharge instructions, highlighting the most relevant information for their specific conditions.

“Reflecting on the first year of using ERAdvisor, the seamless integration and the subsequent enhancements have profoundly elevated the patient experience,” said James Fountain, Executive Director of Emergency Services at West Tennessee Healthcare. “This platform not only fits within our existing processes, it enhances them without adding to our staff’s workload, which has been crucial for our operational success.”

West Tennessee Healthcare’s expanded use of digital tools to provide personalize patient experiences will build upon several successes achieved over the last year with ERAdvisor, including:

Decreased LWBS Rates : A 36% reduction system-wide in patients leaving without being seen, correlating with an estimated 1.8X return on investment.

: A 36% reduction system-wide in patients leaving without being seen, correlating with an estimated 1.8X return on investment. Enhanced Patient Recognition for Staff : Nearly 4,000 instances where patients acknowledged hospital staff with just a few taps on their cell phone.

: Nearly 4,000 instances where patients acknowledged hospital staff with just a few taps on their cell phone. High Patient Adoption : A 59% adoption rate among reachable patients, with 25% using the platform to automatically update loved ones about their care progress and 30% utilization of links to West Tennessee Healthcare’s patient portal.

: A 59% adoption rate among reachable patients, with 25% using the platform to automatically update loved ones about their care progress and 30% utilization of links to West Tennessee Healthcare’s patient portal. Increased In-Network Utilization: 29% of patients engaged with follow-up care recommendations through the app .

“Our partnership with West Tennessee Healthcare exemplifies how consumer-grade technology can improve patient care,” said Aaron Patzer, Co-Founder and CEO of Vital. “This full integration of ERAdvisor is a testament to their commitment to innovation on behalf of their patients.”

About West Tennessee Health

West Tennessee Healthcare is a public, not-for-profit health care system with locations serving 19 counties in West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri. The mission of West Tennessee Healthcare is to improve the health and well-being of the communities served, while providing exceptional and compassionate care.

About Vital

Vital is redefining patient experience with software that gives more control, clarity, and predictability to emergency department visits and hospital stays. Using advanced artificial intelligence (AI), Vital transforms complex health record data into easy-to-use, personalized interfaces that inform and engage over one million patients per year — no downloads or passwords required. With Vital, patients can better understand progress toward discharge, request service and comfort items, set goals, view labs, share health status with family, book follow-up care, and much more. Hospitals across the U.S. use Vital to improve patient satisfaction, drive growth and patient loyalty, achieve better clinical outcomes, and reduce workload for care teams.

Founded by Mint.com creator Aaron Patzer and Emergency Physician Dr. Justin Schrager, Vital is a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based experience layer that integrates with any electronic health record system. For more information, please visit vital.io or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

