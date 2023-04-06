<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Wesco Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call
Business Wire

Wesco Announces 2023 First Quarter Earnings Call

di Business Wire

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) will hold its 2023 first quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, May 4, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in details are below. The live audio webcast and presentation slides of the earnings call will be accessible on the investor relations section of Wesco’s website, along with webcast replays following the call.

Wesco will also be participating in the Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference, Wolfe Research Global Transportation & Industrials Conference and KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference during the second quarter.

2023 First Quarter Earnings Call Dial-In Access

Live Access

  

Replay Access

 

North American: 1-888-349-0106

International: 1-412-902-0131

Access code: Wesco

  

A recording will be available beginning 05/04/2023 at 12:00pm ET until 05/11/2023 at 12:00pm ET

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 6464601

About Wesco International

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Will Ruthrauff

Director, Investor Relations

484-885-5648

Corporate Communications

Jennifer Sniderman

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

717-579-6603

Articoli correlati

Artelys Improves Energy Supply and Cost For 300+ Million Europeans Using FICO Optimization

Business Wire Business Wire -
Groundbreaking TERRE market platform for energy exchange wins ESG Champion in FICO® Decisions AwardsLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO (NYSE: FICO): Highlights: Artelys has created...
Continua a leggere

Alpega Group Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpega Group, a leading provider of end-to-end transportation software solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a...
Continua a leggere

GlobalPlatform to Explore Digital Identity & eID Wallet Security in Brussels

Business Wire Business Wire -
Experts from ENISA, BSI, Thales and Deutsche Telekom and many more to deliver insight into the future of secure...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
ovhcloud sede

Fra watercooling e sostenibilità: il futuro di OVHcloud parte dalle sue radici

Ovhcloud