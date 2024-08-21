Werner® Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce it has been named one of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024 by Forbes. This prestigious recognition underscores Werner’s ongoing commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace for women across the organization.





Out of 600 distinguished companies featured by Forbes, Werner came in at #7 within the Transportation and Logistics category. In collaboration with the market research company Statista, Forbes identified the Best Employers for Women through an extensive survey of more than 150,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors. The evaluation was based on several criteria, including working environment, parental leave, pay equity and opportunities for advancement. Werner’s exceptional performance in these areas highlights the company’s dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women in the workforce.

“This recognition from Forbes reaffirms our efforts to create a workplace that supports and uplifts all associates,” said Werner’s President and Chief Legal Officer, Nathan Meisgeier. “At Werner, we strive to build a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered. With 16% of our professional drivers being women—double the national average—we are committed to driving positive change both within Werner and across the industry.”

Werner has implemented numerous initiatives to support female professional drivers, technicians and office associates in the workplace, including leadership development programs and mentoring opportunities. Its internal Women’s Leadership Alliance, founded in 2011, offers professional development experiences, networking and various events for associates. Additionally, Werner has specialized teams playing a crucial role in outreach and industry representation, such as its Road Team Captains, Operation Freedom Drivers and Driver Ambassadors, which are comprised of both women and men.

As Werner continues to lead the way in the transportation and logistics industry, the company remains dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace promoting equality and empowering all associates to reach their full potential.

For more information about Werner and its commitment to diversity and inclusion, visit www.werner.com.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, over 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE® technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner® provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contacts

Jill Samuelson, Associate Vice President – Marketing and Communications



Werner Enterprises, Inc.



(D) 402.819.5319 | (C) 402.319.8213



jill.samuelson@werner.com