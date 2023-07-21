Werner Announces New Digital Freight Platform, Werner Bridge

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, proudly hosted its annual Transportation Forum on July 16-17, with more than 300 attendees including valued customers and key suppliers. The event featured discussions surrounding current industry topics, where panelists shared relevant insights and future outlooks.





Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO, Derek Leathers, provided industry thoughts during the Forum and announced Werner’s new digital platform, Werner Bridge. Werner Bridge, powered by EDGE, is dedicated to providing a seamless experience for shippers and carriers through instant quotes, an easy booking process and enhanced shipment visibility.

The platform is currently going through a controlled release, with plans for a full platform launch as early as fourth quarter.

“The creation of Werner Bridge supports our overarching Werner DRIVESM strategy, which highlights our unwavering commitment to innovation for the future, ultimately impacting the experience of our professional drivers, customers and associates,” said Werner’s EVP and CIO, Daragh Mahon. “Backed by Salesforce Experience Cloud, Werner Bridge is designed for scalability and nimbleness aligning with our ‘Cloud First, Cloud Now’ strategy, all while ensuring a swift response to market changes.”

“Enhanced by our experienced and trusted staff, we believe Werner Bridge will reset the bar for what the freight booking experience can and should be for shippers, carriers and owner operators,” said Werner’s Senior Vice President of Logistics, Matt Parry. “We look forward to elevating the user experience through this innovative new solution.”

If you are interested in learning more or participating in the controlled release, please email bridgenews@werner.com.

