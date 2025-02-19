WellSky® Launches Resource Management Solution to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Care Delivery in Home Health and Hospice

Early user Doctor’s Choice Home Care & Hospice has experienced a significant increase in patient visit capacity and decrease in mileage per visit

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a global health and community care technology and services company, today announced the launch of WellSky Resource Manager, a groundbreaking new solution designed to transform patient scheduling and workforce management processes. This innovative platform has already demonstrated significant benefits for early adopters, including Doctor’s Choice Home Care & Hospice, which has seen a 34% increase in the average number of home health patient visits per month and a 16% decrease in mileage per visit at its Lufkin, Texas, location.

Home-based care agencies today face increasing pressure to scale operations efficiently and meet growing patient demand. Yet many agencies rely on a combination of disparate tools and manual processes that make staff productivity and care delivery difficult to measure or improve. Developed to address this challenge, WellSky Resource Manager is a centralized workforce management platform that can help agencies optimize clinical capacity, improve scheduling efficiency, and increase staff productivity—all while delivering the high-quality care to patients.

Since implementing the solution in July 2024, WellSky Resource Manager has helped Doctor’s Choice clinicians be more productive and spend more time visiting patients located close to one another on the same day rather than wasting time on inefficient transit.

“Without adding additional clinicians, WellSky Resource Manager has helped us to efficiently complete more visits, better balance the visit workload across our clinicians, and optimize visit routes within the vast area that we deliver care,” said Alan McCray, chief information officer at Doctor’s Choice. “The solution has unveiled new capacity for us to care for more patients, while providing high-quality, personalized care.”

The platform gives visibility into patient demand, clinician capacity, and schedule information for all locations in one centralized view, while also providing this information at the clinic level. The real-time view of staff workload, availability, and location allows scheduling teams to quickly identify opportunities for new patient admissions, leading to faster starts of care.

Additionally, key clinical, operational, and personnel data from the WellSky electronic health record drives advanced levels of staffing decision support with embedded provider license and certification tracking that enables schedulers to optimize which clinicians are appropriate for specific patient needs.

“Effective scheduling, clear communication, and optimized resource management are essential to delivering the best care possible to patients. By expanding the availability of WellSky Resource Manager into the home health and hospice markets, we can help teams manage complex schedules, improve operational efficiencies, and reduce costs,” said Tim Ashe, chief clinical officer at WellSky.

In addition to home health and hospice, WellSky Resource Manager is also available for WellSky’s rehabilitation, biotherapies, and home infusion software solutions. To learn more about the WellSky Resource Manager solution, visit wellsky.com.

About WellSky®

WellSky is one of America’s largest and most innovative healthcare technology companies leading the movement for intelligent, coordinated care. Our proven software, analytics, and services power better outcomes and lower costs for stakeholders across the health and community care continuum. In today’s value-based care environment, WellSky helps providers, payers, health systems, and community organizations scale processes, improve collaboration for growth, harness the power of data analytics, and achieve better outcomes by further connecting clinical and social care. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks, cell therapy labs, home health and hospice franchises, post-acute providers, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by more than 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates clients’ needs and innovates relentlessly to build healthy, thriving communities. For more information, visit wellsky.com.

