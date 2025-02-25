WellSky® Drives Momentum With New Innovations and Breakthrough Growth in 2024

Over the past year, more than 400 hospitals and health systems selected WellSky CarePort solutions to streamline care transitions and improve patient outcomes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WellSky, a global health and community care technology and services company, today announced that in the last year 400 hospitals and health systems chose WellSky CarePort solutions to streamline care transitions. With more than 3,000 additional providers now connected, WellSky is improving health outcomes for millions of patients across care settings. This remarkable growth cements WellSky as the partner of choice for providers working to eliminate gaps in care, prevent readmissions, and deliver quality care.

WellSky’s comprehensive networks now span 2,500 hospitals, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and physician practices, along with more than 130,000 post-discharge providers, facilitating over 54 million referrals annually. In 2024, patient discharges grew by 13 percent, totaling 17 million patients. In addition, with the need for robust analytics to support provider workflows, WellSky CarePort solutions expanded the breadth and depth of available data, enabling richer insights and added intelligence. With these connections, providers can access deeper clinical data, patient vitals, and contextually relevant information to inform care decisions.

“At WellSky, we’re proud of our relentless pursuit to deliver cutting-edge solutions, analytics, and services that create a more effective, inclusive, and sustainable healthcare system,” said WellSky chairman and CEO Bill Miller. “By harnessing the power of data and expanding our offerings to meet the needs of a constantly evolving healthcare landscape, we’re driving more advanced care coordination for providers and the people they serve, ultimately improving the experience for millions of patients each year.”

Over the last year, numerous updates were made to complement care management workflows from within an electronic health record (EHR). WellSky CarePort Transition offers a streamlined care transition solution embedded directly within the EHR, which allows case managers to make more efficient, informed decisions around transitions of care.

Enhancements to WellSky solutions in 2024 also have advanced organizations’ ability to intervene for rising-risk patients, better collaborate, and work without leaving their EHR. The WellSky CarePort Connect platform gives providers expanded real-time patient insights like risking-risk alerts and bi-directional communication between settings of care to better manage care plans and improve outcomes. Additionally, the new and customizable patient panel offers a comprehensive view of patient populations and actionable workflows in one centralized dashboard — no matter where they are across the continuum.

WellSky is also driving innovation with a new services offering designed to meet evolving client needs and support growing healthcare segments. The WellSky Clinical Operations team will provide onsite clinicians across settings of care to help clients enhance their care delivery and engage with more patients to reduce hospital readmission and achieve better patient outcomes. WellSky Clinical Operations is dedicated to helping risk-bearing organizations and health plans expand and succeed in areas such as value-based care, post-acute network management, and transitional care management while also helping support Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) initiatives like Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) and the upcoming CMS Transforming Episode Accountability Model (TEAM).

To learn more about why organizations are selecting WellSky solutions to support their care transition and care coordination needs, visit wellsky.com.

