Wells Fargo to Participate in Nacha’s Smarter Faster Payments Conference

Wells Fargo was recently confirmed as the top payment originator by volume on the Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network for the 11th consecutive year*.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells Fargo announced its participation today at Nacha’s Smarter Faster Payments conference in Las Vegas from April 16-19.

Nacha is the organization that governs the ACH Network, which facilitates electronic, bank-to-bank money transfers processed for consumers, businesses, and federal, state and local governments. With the recent release of Nacha’s Top 50 financial institution ACH originators for 2022, Wells Fargo was confirmed as the top payment originator by volume on the ACH Network for the eleventh consecutive year*.

Five speakers from Wells Fargo will appear on panels at the conference:

John Hunter, head of Global Treasury Management Payments & Transaction Services, will appear on the Feed the Need For Speed! Why FIs Should Unite to Connect Global Faster Payments panel.

panel. Moses Harris, Black/African American Segment leader, Commercial Banking will appear on the Building a Stronger U.S. Financial Market Through Inclusion panel.

panel. Ramy Serageldin, head of Connectivity Solutions, will appear on the Open Banking Paradigm: Decisioning in the Digital Marketplace panel.

panel. Michelle Ziolkowski, CTP, Enterprise Payments Strategy Product Group head; Strategy, Digital, and Innovation, will appear on the Spotlight Session: Payment Palooza…Where Should You Place Your Bets? panel.

panel. Jonathan Jacob, head of Minority Depository Institutions & Strategic Client Partnerships, will appear on the DE&I Banking with Minority Depository Institutions panel.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

*Historical data provided by Nacha.

News Release Category: WF-PS

Contacts

Media

Sam Arenson



612-414-7618



sam.arenson@wellsfargo.com