Wells Fargo and SUMA Wealth Launch Jefa Business Bootcamp, Equipping Latina Entrepreneurs With Tools and Knowledge to Build and Scale Their Business in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Attracting Thousands of Participants during its First English-Language Session, Program will now Offer New Weekly Office Hours in Spanish Beginning October 7 for Latinas to Access Live Tools and Resources

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, SUMA Wealth, the fastest-growing financial technology company devoted to increasing prosperity for young U.S. Latinos and their families, and Wells Fargo today announced the launch of the Jefa Business Bootcamp, an educational program designed to provide Latina entrepreneurs with the tools and resources they need to build and grow successful businesses.

‘Jefa’ translated means ‘girl boss’ in Spanish, and through the Jefa Business Bootcamp, SUMA Wealth is continuing its mission to support Latinos to truly take charge of their entrepreneurial journey. Latino- and Latina-owned businesses represent the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S. business ecosystem, growing revenues and creating jobs for all Americans, according to the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Despite this, Latina women founders receive under a tenth of a percent of VC funding. The Jefa Business Bootcamp aims to close this gap by supporting female entrepreneurs at all stages—whether they’re launching a new idea or seeking strategies to scale and grow an existing business.

The free program consists of 12 on-demand modules, inspired by Ashley K. Stoyanov Ojeda’s acclaimed book, Jefa in Training. An English version of the program launched earlier this month, attracting thousands of participants. Due to high demand, a Spanish version will also be launching in October. Participants will also have access to weekly office hours from October 7th to December 11th, where they can receive live guidance from experts. Upon completing the course, graduates will earn a college-endorsed certificate from Arizona State University.

“The Jefa Business Bootcamp is designed to provide Latina entrepreneurs with the tools they need to take control of their business journey and thrive,” said Beatriz Acevedo, CEO and Cofounder of SUMA Wealth. “We are committed to supporting them in scaling their companies and unlocking new opportunities. Partnering with Wells Fargo and Arizona State University allows us to expand our reach and impact, creating a space where Latinas can gain practical knowledge and build lasting success.”

This initiative supports Wells Fargo’s broader mission to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base, further demonstrating the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

“Latinas and female entrepreneurs represent a significant untapped potential in the business world,” said Patty Juarez, Head of Hispanic and Latino Affairs at Wells Fargo. “The Jefa Business Bootcamp is a vital step toward closing the gap and unlocking their full power. Together with SUMA Wealth, we’re giving Latina entrepreneurs everywhere the tools and support they need to thrive and reshape the future of business.”

SUMA Wealth is the first fintech company with an all-Latina C-Suite, exemplifying the powerful vision behind this collaboration.

For more information about the Jefa Business Bootcamp please visit https://www.sumaverse.io/pages/jefa-business-bootcamp.

About SUMA Wealth

SUMA Wealth is the leading wealth technology company devoted to increasing prosperity for young U.S. Latinos and their families. SUMA’s innovative approach deploys technology to build financial tools that are engaging, culturally relevant, and useful to its community. SUMA also creates personalized user-centric content and brand-based experiences that inspire, inform and support their consumers to build wealth and control their financial future. To learn more visit www.sumawealth.com.

