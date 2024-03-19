Wellfit Technologies Achieves a Milestone With a Presence in 1000 Dental Offices Across the U.S.

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wellfit® Technologies, Inc., (Wellfit), a leading healthcare technology platform that provides streamlined financing options, discount plans and payments processing, announces a significant milestone as the company expands its footprint to 1000 dental offices throughout the United States.





This achievement reflects Wellfit’s commitment to transforming financial dental healthcare solutions. Wellfit’s solution can increase office revenue and improve office practices, which can minimize human errors, and eliminate inefficient administrative tasks. These added financing choices for the patient provide advantages to their oral health and wellness.

Since its beginning, Wellfit has been at the forefront of developing, streamlining, and implementing financing options, discount plans and payment processing that address the evolving needs of today’s healthcare administrative environments and patient-focused options. The company’s success in reaching 1000 offices underscores the growing demand for comprehensive fintech healthcare solutions that prioritize employee job satisfaction and patient care.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone and are grateful for the trust our customers have placed in us,” said Fulton Collins, CEO at Wellfit. “Our expansion is a testament to the value our solutions bring to offices seeking to create more efficient and more productive workplaces.”

As Wellfit continues to grow its presence across the U.S., the company remains dedicated to advancing healthcare workplace improvement through financial technology-driven solutions that help to increase office revenue while improving patient payment options.

About Wellfit Technologies, Inc.

Wellfit is a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans and payments processes simple, transparent and cost-effective for providers and patients. Wellfit is a comprehensive solution that helps providers increase treatment acceptance, lowers transaction and administrative costs, and provides transparency to help improve patient trust and retention. For more information, visit wellfit.com

