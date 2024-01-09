Wellfit Achieves a Milestone, Processing Over $2 Billion in Payments

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wellfit® Technologies, Inc., (Wellfit), a leading healthcare technology platform that provides streamlined financing options, discount plans and payment processing, announces a significant achievement, processing over $2.2 billion in payments to date. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to providing efficient and secure payment solutions for healthcare businesses of all sizes.





Since its inception, Wellfit has been at the forefront of the payment processing industry, continually evolving to meet the dynamic needs of the many offices we serve. Wellfit’s innovative financing marketplace and payment processing capabilities, combined with a dedication to customer satisfaction, has propelled it to this impressive milestone.

Wellfit specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions that streamline transactions and enhance the overall payment experience for healthcare offices and their patients. The company’s success can be attributed to its focus on leveraging the latest technologies and staying ahead of industry trends.

Key highlights of Wellfit’s payment processing solutions include:

Scalable : Whether catering to small offices or large DSOs, Wellfit offers scalable payment processing solutions that adapt to the unique needs of each office.

: Whether catering to small offices or large DSOs, Wellfit offers scalable payment processing solutions that adapt to the unique needs of each office. User-Friendly Interfaces: Intuitive and user-friendly interfaces make Wellfit’s payment solutions accessible to both offices and patients, contributing to a seamless process.

Intuitive and user-friendly interfaces make Wellfit’s payment solutions accessible to both offices and patients, contributing to a seamless process. Easy Set-up: The point-to-point encrypted cloud -based solution is simple to install and easy to use.

“It’s not surprising we have exceeded the $2 billion mark in processed payments,” said Fulton Collins, CEO at Wellfit. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our customers place in us. We remain committed to delivering innovative, secure, and reliable payment processing solutions through our financing marketplace and payment processes.”

As Wellfit continues to grow and innovate, the company remains committed to its mission of revolutionizing the payment processing landscape.

About Wellfit Technologies, Inc.

Wellfit is a healthcare technology platform that makes patient financing, dental plans and payments processes simple, transparent and cost-effective for providers and patients. Wellfit is a comprehensive solution that helps providers increase treatment acceptance, lowers transaction and administrative costs, and provides transparency to help improve patient trust and retention. For more information, visit wellfit.com.

