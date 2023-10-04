Welldoc Expands Chronic Care Digital Health Platform to Include Weight Management

Welldoc’s industry-leading holistic platform now incorporates AI-driven digital coaching and features specifically designed to support individuals throughout the complex journey of weight management

COLUMBIA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, today announced the expansion of its platform to support weight management. Welldoc’s comprehensive chronic care platform now provides multi-condition support across prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and weight management, along with integrated mental wellbeing and sleep apnea support. Welldoc’s weight management solution is currently available to all customers and will be launching in early 2024 with two of the leading health care companies in the U.S.





Nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults are overweight or obese, which increases their risk of developing chronic comorbid conditions like type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, and sleep apnea. As part of Welldoc’s total health approach to chronic care, AI-driven, personalized digital coaching is available 24/7 to help individuals navigate weight management whether they are just beginning their weight management journey with lifestyle changes or are prescribed a GLP-1 medication. Welldoc enables individuals to understand and connect with their health data in a meaningful way, making the achievement of weight and overall health goals more attainable. Welldoc also provides clinical escalations and decision support for the care team when needed.

“ Weight management is a natural extension of Welldoc’s award-winning chronic care platform which has offered best-in-class behavioral support related to nutrition and activity for years. Welldoc is now addressing the evolving needs of our users with an evidence-based weight management program that seamlessly integrates into existing care plans,” said Catherine Brown, Vice President, Clinical Services at Welldoc. “ We’re thrilled to be launching our weight management program in partnership with two industry-leading health care companies in early 2024, and are confident that together, we can help drive sustainable behavior change and promote better health outcomes through one comprehensive platform.”

Welldoc partners with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), health plans, health systems, and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health, and reducing costs. While many solutions are emerging solely focused on obesity and the prescription of GLP-1 medications, Welldoc employs a more inclusive approach beyond that of a prescription, providing the holistic guidance required to help individuals navigate their day-to-day nutrition, activity, data, and trends over time. In addition, Welldoc has extensive expertise in the use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data to support behavior changes and improve clinical outcomes and engagement. As both CGM and GLP-1 use expands, Welldoc is uniquely poised to drive outcomes and adherence for both interventions.

About Welldoc

Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, is integrating personalized, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, enabling improved health and outcomes. Welldoc’s comprehensive chronic care platform provides multi-condition support across prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, weight management, and mental wellbeing. Welldoc’s flagship product, BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team. Welldoc partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs. Welldoc continues to be recognized for our leadership, innovation and partnership across the healthcare industry. This year, Welldoc was named the “Best Overall Digital Health Company” by MedTech Breakthrough, and also received the Innovation and AI Excellence Awards from Business Intelligence Group. In addition to achieving 11 510(k) clearances for its digital health platform designed to support diabetes health, Welldoc has also built an IP portfolio of 41 patents for its advanced AI and first-in-class tech and currently has more than 75 clinical publications. Among Welldoc’s extensive library of clinical research, Welldoc has 17 publications focused on understanding the value of combining CGM with artificial intelligence (AI) powered digital health solutions. For more information, visit www.welldoc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

