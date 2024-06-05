Wellabe Wins Award in the 45th Annual Telly Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recognition of excellence for its brand video, Wellabe has received a silver Telly Award in the category of 2D Animation – Branded Content. As the world’s largest honor for video and television across all screens, the 45th Annual Telly Awards set a record with more than 13,000 entries from across the globe. Winners were selected by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. Other 2024 winners include Adobe, ESPN, and NASA.





Wellabe’s brand video was created to introduce the company’s new identity through emotional storytelling for the company’s brand launch in June 2023. Leveraging Wellabe’s custom illustration style which lends itself beautifully for motion, the video has been a great tool to communicate what the Wellabe brand means, what it stands for, and the values it represents to internal and external audiences. Wellabe’s marketing team collaborated with FMS, a branding and marketing firm, on the Wellabe brand launch, including the creation of the award-winning video.

“We are honored to have the incredible creativity and effort behind the Wellabe brand recognized at an international level with this prestigious award,” said Debbie DeCamp, chief marketing officer at Wellabe. “As we celebrate our 95th year in business and approach the one-year anniversary of the Wellabe brand launch, we are thrilled to see the positive impact our unified brand strategy has made. As Wellabe, we have emerged with greater relevance, clarity, leverage, differentiation, and energy to capitalize on our overall size and strength as one team with one purpose. The Wellabe brand has captured the essence of the caring company we’ve always been and accurately reflects who we are, who we’ve been, and who we’ll always be – Wellabe.”

Committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity forward, this year’s award categories included Branded Content; Commercials and Marketing; Immersive, Interactive, and Mixed; TV or Online Series, Shows, and Segments; Non-Broadcast; and Social Video. These categories centered on cutting-edge technologies and storytelling formats that are actively evolving within the video and television industry.

“The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world’s most pressing issues,” shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. “The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it’s actually making work, be that on television or TikTok.”

The full list of the 45th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at tellyawards.com/winners.

About Wellabe

Let’s do more, worry less, and make every day better. Since 1929, we have provided insurance solutions to help our customers protect their health and financial well-being. Every day we show we care through our shared values and doing what’s right. We’ll always be here helping people be well so they can prepare for tomorrow and live better today. Learn more at wellabe.com.

About FMS

FMS is a branding and marketing firm based out of Franklin, TN. Through strategy, creativity, and interaction, FMS builds brands to enable financial services organizations to create truly unique experiences with their customers, differentiate themselves in the marketplace, and maximize marketing dollars. Learn more at financialmarketingsolutions.com.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council — an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include the Gotham Institute, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, LAPPG, Production Hub, Green the Bid, Video Consortium, and Series Fest. New Partners include FWD-Doc, AI Film Festival, Reel Abilities Film Festival, and Film Fatales.

Contacts

Debbie DeCamp



Chief Marketing Officer



ddecamp@wellabe.com