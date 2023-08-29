Weights & Biases Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for AI and Machine Learning

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weights & Biases today announced that it has received the 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Award for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.





The company was recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers accelerate their machine learning and AI development for innovative use cases such as creating and fine-tuning large language models (LLMs).

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to recognize Weights & Biases as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”

The Weights & Biases ML developer-first platform is leveraged by industry leaders developing machine learning and generative AI on Google Cloud such as Cohere’s innovations in LLMs. Weights & Biases is accelerating the rate of ML experimentation and driving reproducibility and collaboration in the model development process, speeding the time to value for machine learning investments.

“We have a very transparent mission at Weights & Biases: to build the best tools for machine learning practitioners. That means everything from tracking their most ambitious experiments to integrating with the platforms they rely on,” said Lukas Biewald, CEO & Co-Founder of Weights & Biases. “And a lot of teams we talk to rely on Google Cloud and VertexAI. We’ve loved working with the team at Google Cloud to make sure companies of all sizes have a great experience with W&B and we’re honored to be recognized as a Technology Partner of the Year for our commitment to AI and ML development.”

Weights & Biases integrates with all machine learning workflows on Google Cloud. Developers leveraging both the scalable infrastructure provided by Google Cloud Storage, Google Compute Engine, and Google Kubernetes Engine and ML development platforms such as VertexAI can take advantage of the Weights & Biases platform. Enterprises can leverage Google Cloud Marketplace to acquire Weights & Biases licenses, taking advantage of their annual spend commitment with Google Cloud.

Learn more about Weights & Biases and Google Cloud, as well as the entire Weights & Biases partner ecosystem, here.

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the leading developer-first MLOps platform that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps workflow to accelerate ML activities. Used by over 500k ML practitioners including teams at OpenAI, Lyft, Blue River Technology, and Toyota, Weights & Biases is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

Contacts

PR@wandb.com