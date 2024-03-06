Weights & Biases Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

Achieving this new AWS Competency designation underscores Weights & Biases’ commitment to advancement in generative AI development





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weights & Biases, the artificial intelligence (AI) developer platform, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Weights & Biases as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency in the Foundational Models and App Development category differentiates Weights & Biases as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting the development and governance for generative AI models and applications. Weights & Biases possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

“Weights & Biases is proud to achieve the newly launched AWS Generative AI Competency, which underscores our commitment to driving the development and adoption of generative AI-powered applications across enterprises of all sizes,” said Phil Gurbacki, VP of Product at Weights & Biases. “Weights & Biases leverages the power of AWS to help ML and software development teams build, evaluate, and analyze generative AI-powered applications in a way that drives massive value for customers.”

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Weights & Biases provides generative AI developers the tools needed to track, analyze, evaluate, and deploy generative AI-powered applications for enterprises of all sizes. Weights & Biases is trusted by some of the most advanced enterprises and the leaders in the generative AI industry.

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the leading AI development platform that supports end-to-end MLOps and LLMOps workflows to productionize ML at scale. Used by over 800,000 ML practitioners including teams at OpenAI, Toyota, Microsoft, and hundreds more, Weights & Biases is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

