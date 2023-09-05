Weights & Biases Achieves AWS Automotive Competency Status

New AWS Competency designation underscores Weights & Biases’ deep expertise in autonomous vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weights & Biases, a leading end-to-end machine learning operations (MLOps) platform, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Automotive Competency in the Autonomous Mobility category. This specialization recognizes Weights & Biases for its deep expertise in the automotive industry and ability to deliver transformative solutions that allow customers to track and understand changes in autonomous vehicle models.





As automotive customers leverage the cloud to innovate and transform their operating models, they are looking for cloud experts with deep experience. AWS Automotive Competency Partners provide customers with solutions and services across their digital transformation journey while being assured they have support from a validated AWS Partner to meet their needs. These solutions follow AWS best practices for building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications.

“Our mission is to build the best tools for machine learning, and our team is dedicated to accelerating the machine learning lifecycle for autonomous vehicle development,” said Yan-David Erlich, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer for Weights & Biases. “The Weights & Biases platform, combined with the agility, scalability and breadth of AWS, provides ML researchers and MLOps teams everything they need to build, understand, and explain the model development lifecycle quickly and efficiently.”

Achieving the AWS Automotive Competency in the Autonomous Mobility category differentiates Weights & Biases as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the automotive industry. This program showcases automotive AWS Partners who have domain knowledge and are providing cloud services. To receive the AWS Automotive Competency designation, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation and provide vetted customer references.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Weights & Biases makes it easy to track and understand changes across customers’ autonomous vehicle experiments – from updated hyperparameters to changes in the training data. The company allows ML research teams from Lyft, Toyota Research Institute, and more to compare and reproduce models, understand results, and iterate quickly without worrying about losing vital work.

“At Toyota Research Institute (TRI), Weights & Biases is our official MLOps platform,” said Adrien Gaidon, Director of Machine Learning. “With the support of Weights & Biases, we can easily collaborate across teams and create a living history of our progress to bring Embodied AI applications into the real world.”

For more information on Weights & Biases autonomous vehicle expertise, visit: https://wandb.ai/site/solutions/autonomous-vehicles

About Weights & Biases

Weights & Biases is the leading developer-first MLOps platform that provides a secure, enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps workflow to accelerate ML activities. Used by over 500k ML practitioners including teams at OpenAI, Lyft, Blue River Technology, and Toyota, Weights & Biases is part of the new standard of best practices for machine learning.

