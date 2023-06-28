Weights & Biases Accelerates Deep Learning, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Generative AI Securely in the Snowflake Data Cloud with New Snowpark Container Services

Partnership with Snowflake unlocks new ways to drive impact, delivering insights, automation, and transparency to machine learning (ML) development teams

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weights & Biases today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it can now run the W&B Dedicated Cloud securely in the Snowflake Data Cloud with Snowpark Container Services (private preview). Snowpark Container Services enables Weights & Biases to accelerate the iterative development of ML models, LLMs, and LLM-powered applications in the Snowflake Data Cloud.





Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced the launch of Snowpark Container Services to expand the scope of Snowpark to help organizations run third-party software and full-stack applications — all within their account. By being able to access and run commercial software and apps directly in their Snowflake account, customers can seamlessly enhance the value of their data using cutting-edge tools without moving or compromising its security.

Snowpark Container Services also comes with GPU support to provide data science and machine learning teams a way to accelerate development and further close the gap between running models in production and the business imperative of ensuring consistent data security and governance across the entire AI/ML lifecycle.

“With significant investments in our expansive partnership ecosystem, Snowflake is excited to partner with Weights & Biases for the launch of Snowpark Container Services to accelerate how users build in the Data Cloud,” said Jeff Hollan, Director, Product Management, Snowflake. “Industry leaders in machine learning and generative AI are leveraging Weights & Biases’ developer tools for their ML practitioners, and this partnership will unlock new ways to accelerate AI development for joint customers.”

Weights & Biases is one of multiple organizations that are already using Snowpark Container Services to deliver sophisticated applications for its customers. Weights & Biases expands the use of Snowflake to accelerate the development of deep learning algorithms, LLMs, and generative AI, providing the tools machine learning teams need to track everything about their ML development lifecycle, derive insights in their models with rich visualizations, continuously refine and optimize models, and easily share their work across the organization.

“As enterprises of all sizes look to leverage their data assets for machine learning and AI, the ability to leverage the power and scalability of Snowpark Container Services will accelerate the success of these efforts,” said Phil Gurbacki, VP of Product at Weights & Biases. “The developer tools provided by Weights & Biases will help streamline the machine learning team’s workflow and provide transparency and visibility into the machine learning efforts across the enterprise. We are proud to partner with Snowflake to empower our joint customers to build faster, securely, and more efficiently in the Snowflake Data Cloud.”

