WeFi Technology Group Announces Tom Baumann as President, Americas

WeFi Technology Group, a leading global fintech innovator, recently announced the promotion of Tom Baumann to President, Americas. In this new role, Baumann will lead the company’s sales, business development and operations across the Americas region.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tom Baumann has over 20 years of experience in the technology and finance industries. Prior to joining WeFi, he held leadership positions at several major technology institutions. Having spent the past five-and-a-half years as WeFi’s CRO, Baumann has gained a unique perspective of the business.

As President, Americas, Baumann will be responsible for developing and executing WeFi’s go-to-market strategy in the region. “Following on our themes of origination, globalisation and innovation, my role will entail listening to our clients and working closely with them to structure programs that support their growth, not only within the Americas individually (LATAM), but the globe,” he explains. “Driving engagements with our vendor, distribution and reseller clients is the priority. Those engagements will feed the innovation engine and unlock additional value for our clients, thereby growing our global footprint in support of their efforts.”

The Americas market is WeFi’s most mature market. “It is often times our clients’ largest market as well, making it critically important,” explains Baumann, adding that, “we have great partners in this theatre that have an appetite for additional growth, just as we do.”

Baumann believes that solving the working capital requirements associated with the AI boom will be critically important. “Growth, in general, is the single biggest top of mind issue for our clients,” he says. “Understanding the growth inhibitors and structuring the right programs to unlock growth for our clients is the focus for the Americas team. If we do that, our clients’ challenges become their biggest opportunities. That is how we drive value.”

A keen sports enthusiast, Baumann says the bar for professional athletes is high and it is no different in business: “Our business is our sport. Our preparation, teamwork and hard work will determine if we are the best in the field. We back ourselves at WeFi. We understand this business and we understand the needs of our clients. I am excited to take on this new challenge and lead WeFi’s Americas team.”

###

About WeFi

WeFi Technology Group is a leading channel finance innovator that helps vendors and other channel partners in the IT ecosystem optimise working capital, streamline transactions and unlock growth potential. WeFi’s solutions help businesses extend payment terms and increase credit capacity, freeing up cash flow. Their cloud-based platform, IZZI, streamlines processes and automates tasks, leading to faster transactions, reduced operational costs and improved efficiency. WeFi provides real-time data and insights to help businesses make informed decisions and tailors offerings to meet the specific needs of every client, including the enablement and deployment of AI-centric solutions. WeFi supports businesses of all sizes and locations, with a presence in over 40 countries around the globe, offering solutions that are adaptable to different markets and currencies, no matter the complexities they may present. WeFi is a valuable and integral ally for businesses in the fintech channel space.

https://wefitec.com/

Victoria Lindsay: victoria@innocomm.co.za