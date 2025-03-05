WeFi Technology Group Announces Elisa Vila as Chief Operating Officer, Americas

WeFi Technology Group, a leading global fintech innovator, recently announced the promotion of Elisa Vila to COO, Americas. In this new role, Vila will focus on customer service, proactive risk management and driving growth through automation and scalability.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elisa Vila has been in the channel finance space for 17 years and has a wealth of experience in working with technology partners and resellers throughout the Americas and Europe. Her recent shift from General Manager, Global Portfolios, to Chief Operating Officer, Americas, within WeFi will further enable her to share her knowledge and aid in the growth of the organisation.

“At WeFi, service is the foundation of our operation – it propels us in everything we do. We’re not just close to our customers, we’re dedicated to understanding their unique needs,” she explains. “As COO for the Americas, my key priorities are to develop and execute strategies focused on continuous improvement, ensuring exceptional customer service, proactive risk management and automating and scaling operations at every opportunity.”

Due to its diverse economy and technologically adept population, the Americas is a theatre well-positioned for the innovative financial services that WeFi offers. “This market is essential for our growth, bolstered by the emergence of new AI-driven technology solutions,” explains Vila. “We aim to assist vendors and channel partners in maximising their working capital with longer payment terms and enhanced credit capacity to foster their business growth.”

Vila welcomes the inherent challenges that her new role will bring, seeing them as opportunities for growth and innovation, both internally at WeFi and externally for the benefit of the channel partners, distributors and technology vendors the organisation supports: “Some of the biggest challenges I anticipate include scalability and market competition. Ensuring that our operations can efficiently scale as user demand grows, while maintaining service quality and operational efficiency, will be critical. Additionally, staying ahead of competitors in this rapidly evolving industry will require continuous innovation and adaptation to market trends.”

Information is powerful and Vila believes in the importance of sharing it and using it to deliver solutions that make sense. “I believe in sharing knowledge and information with the purpose of helping those around you grow. Growth is not individual but collective. By sharing valuable insights and resources, we get to lift each other and drive progress together. We all want to be part of something. By promoting a culture of sharing, we create enriched experiences and opportunities for everyone involved.”

About WeFi

WeFi Technology Group is a leading channel finance innovator that helps vendors and other channel partners in the IT ecosystem optimise working capital, streamline transactions and unlock growth potential. WeFi’s solutions help businesses extend payment terms and increase credit capacity, freeing up cash flow. Their cloud-based platform, IZZI, streamlines processes and automates tasks, leading to faster transactions, reduced operational costs and improved efficiency. WeFi provides real-time data and insights to help businesses make informed decisions and tailors offerings to meet the specific needs of every client, including the enablement and deployment of AI-centric solutions. WeFi supports businesses of all sizes and locations, with a presence in over 40 countries around the globe, offering solutions that are adaptable to different markets and currencies, no matter the complexities they may present. WeFi is a valuable and integral ally for businesses in the fintech channel space.

https://wefitec.com/

