Weedmaps Celebrates Power of Weed This 420 Through Launch of ‘20 Days of Deals’

WM Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAPS), operator of Weedmaps, the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers, today announced the Company's "Power of Weed" marketing campaign by launching '20 Days of Deals' ahead of the 420 holiday. From Monday, April 10th through Sunday, April 30th, Weedmaps will be the destination to find some of the best cannabis deals in one's region for the holiday.





The marketing campaign, designed to highlight some of the best cannabis deals offered by retailers in adult-use markets throughout the country during the 420 season, will feature a special Fire Deal each day that consumers in select regions will be able to claim through the Weedmaps platform. Each day’s Fire Deal will vary, consisting of limited edition products, special 420 BOGOs, new product drops, top shelf flower, and much more. Fire Deals will be available to consumers in states with adult-use recreational cannabis programs, across most major markets.

“Whether you’re a cannabis business owner, a budtender, or someone who simply loves weed, chances are Weedmaps has been part of your story,” said Randa McMinn, Chief Marketing Officer at Weedmaps. “While we celebrate the plant every day, 420 is a celebration in and of itself. We want our campaign to expand that shared sentiment throughout April and for our online marketplace to be the destination for consumers to take advantage of the best deals in their area for 420.”

The inspiration for the Company’s focus on deals was derived from nearly 15 years of first-party consumer data and research, which uncovered that 41%* of cannabis consumers exclusively buy cannabis using a deal or discount. Additionally, 67%* of consumers reported that finding dispensaries with the best deals is important when shopping for cannabis. The emphasis on deals is also reflected in Weedmaps’ order data, which pointed to a 104% year over year increase** in the quantity of orders purchased with a deal.

As part of Weedmaps’ ‘Power of Weed’ campaign, the Company will facilitate local market events throughout April and produce in-market pop-up celebrations for 420, which will include branded merchandise giveaways and prizes for consumers. The full itinerary, as well as details on the daily Fire Deals, can be viewed on Weedmaps.

Founded in 2008, WM Technology operates the leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers together with a comprehensive set of eCommerce and compliance software solutions for cannabis businesses, which are sold to retailers and brands in the U.S. state-legal and Canadian cannabis markets. The Company’s mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy.

The Company’s technology addresses the challenges facing both consumers seeking to understand cannabis products and businesses who serve cannabis users in a legally compliant fashion. Over the past 14 years, the Weedmaps marketplace has become the premier destination for cannabis consumers to discover and browse information regarding cannabis and cannabis products, permitting product discovery and order-ahead for pickup or delivery by participating retailers. Weedmaps for Business is a set of eCommerce-enablement tools designed to help retailers and brands get the best out of the Weedmaps’ consumer experience, create labor efficiencies and manage compliance needs.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

