Wedbush Securities Hosts 14th Annual PacGrow Healthcare Management Access Conference with Over 80 Companies in Attendance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wedbush Securities, one of the nation’s leading diversified independent financial services providers, successfully hosted its 14th annual Healthcare Management Access Conference on August 08-09, 2023. This year’s meeting took place in New York City at the Lotte New York Palace and included over 80 companies specializing in biotechnology and emerging pharmaceuticals.


Along with company presentations, the conference also included KOL discussions and roundtables led by Wedbush Equity Research analysts David Nierengarten, Robert Driscoll, Laura Chico and Andreas Argyrides, alongside other industry leaders and experts.

“It was great to get back to a live conference in New York and see investor interest be as strong as it was before the pandemic, despite a challenging market environment,” said David Nierengarten, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Equity Research. “We are proud of our wide-ranging coverage of different therapeutic areas, and we provided unique insights to investors and companies alike.”

Wedbush Equity Research offers thorough and distinct coverage across healthcare, TMT, retail and consumer and financial institution sectors. With a team of 20 analysts, they provide timely insights and the acclaimed “Wedbush Best Ideas List” – a monitored collection of stock ideas highlighting outperformance trends in the next six to twelve months.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.

