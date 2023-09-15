Wedbush Financial Services Completes Investment in Velocity Trade

With successful completion of regulatory approvals, both companies are poised for continued success and momentum.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wedbush Financial Services (“WFS”), a leading diversified financial services holding company and parent company of Wedbush Securities Inc, is pleased to announce that regulatory approval has been granted for its investment in and partnership with Velocity Trade.





With this significant investment, WFS is now the largest shareholder in Velocity Trade, furthering its mission to become the premier, non-bank global financial services provider for a wide range of assets. The partnership focuses on multi-asset global execution, which broadens the range of financial services Wedbush offers to clients.

Velocity’s global footprint and regulatory framework enables Wedbush to provide clients with comprehensive access to international markets – as well as world-class products and services including prime services, foreign exchange, wealth management, and investment banking.

“Upon meeting the Velocity Trade team, we quickly identified that their exceptional talent, technologies and global platform would benefit Wedbush clients. We are thrilled to invest in both the company and the partnership to drive our collective success,” said Gary Wedbush, CEO of WFS.

Velocity Trade’s CEO Simon Grayson added, “By leveraging Wedbush’s market expertise and competencies alongside our unique foreign exchange, derivatives, and multi-asset distribution platform, we will continue to build on our history of growth and profitability, while maintaining focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

About Wedbush Financial Services

Wedbush Financial Services is a diversified financial services holding company. Its primary subsidiary, Wedbush Securities, which was founded in 1955, has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing its clients, both private and institutional clients, with a wide range of securities brokerage and processing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with over 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on bespoke client service and the utilization of advanced technology.

About Velocity Trade

Through its global network of wholly owned regulated and registered subsidiary companies, Velocity Trade employs over 170 professionals that provide corporate and institutional clients competitive execution and custody services in a multitude of global over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange listed markets. Velocity Trade offers services in a broad range of markets, including: (i) foreign exchange hedging, trading, settlement and prime of prime; (ii) global equity, fixed income, funds, structured products; and (iii) corporate finance and advisory. Velocity Trade has offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, London, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Bridgetown, Sydney and Auckland.

Contacts

Press Contact: Natalie A. Svider 213-688-8057 // publicrelations@wedbush.com