WebPurify Hires Twitter’s Former Head of Trust and Safety Operations

Alexandra Popken joins premier content moderation platform as VP of Trust and Safety





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WebPurify, the leading moderation service combining the power of AI and humans to keep brands and communities safe, is pleased to announce Alexandra Popken as the first-ever VP of Trust and Safety. Former Head of Trust and Safety Operations at Twitter, Popken brings more than nine years of effective leadership in protecting users, platforms, and brand reputations to the role. She will report to CTO and co-founder Jonathan Freger and sit on WebPurify’s executive leadership team.

“Alexandra’s experience working with both AI solutions and human teams to apply platform rules at a large scale will be of great value to us and our clients,” said Freger. “User generated content (UGC) is constantly evolving and growing in importance for brands. As we develop the next generation of moderation services to meet the growing demand, consumer trust and safety is a top priority.”

The longest-running UGC moderation platform, WebPurify offers relief and safety to some of the world’s most credible organizations including Microsoft, PBS, Allstate, LegalZoom and more. Its robust solutions fill in gaps for in-house content teams working hard to protect users and brands from questionable content among a growing wave of UGC.

At WebPurify, Popken will consult with clients, offering guidance on complex trust and safety challenges. As an industry thought leader, she will represent WebPurify within the trust and safety community at large.

“I joined Twitter at a time when content moderation wasn’t really on people’s radars,” said Popken. “I was only the second hire focused on content moderation for a billion-dollar advertising business. In the past decade, we’ve seen a seismic shift in how companies view the importance of customer trust. Not only is it the right thing to do morally but it’s imperative to protecting brand reputation, safeguarding the bottom line, and adhering to burgeoning regulation.”

Upon joining Twitter in 2013, Popken scaled content moderation of its advertising arm by leveraging both humans and technology, enforcing platform policies at a time when big tech was reckoning with the threat of services being weaponized by bad actors.

“I look forward to working with WebPurify as they continue to prioritize human safety,” said Popken. “They have been leaders in the content moderation industry for decades, placing a special emphasis on moderator wellness while offering bespoke solutions for their clients and a novel approach to customer service. We are helping real people – in 2022, WebPurify reports led to the arrest of over 200 child sexual predators.”

About WebPurify

The leading moderation service, WebPurify combines the power of AI and human moderators to keep brands and communities safe. As the first UGC moderation platform, WebPurify is trusted by the world’s most credible organizations including PBS, Microsoft, Allstate, LegalZoom and more. WebPurify makes moderation accessible to businesses of all sizes, offering a range of solutions from plug-and-play to custom enterprise moderation. Founded in 2006, WebPurify is proud to be the first responders of the internet, protecting vulnerable groups from illicit content and supporting law enforcement in removing the worst offenders from our digital spheres. For additional information, visit: www.webpurify.com.

