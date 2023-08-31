Webinar: How Generative AI is Revolutionizing Financial Services

Seasoned panel of banking and credit experts discuss how generative AI is revolutionizing financial services





REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital banking and payments solutions, today announced that they will be hosting a live, one-hour webinar with American Banker and Discover Global Network, titled “How Generative AI is Revolutionizing Financial Services” on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming what’s possible within the financial services landscape. When financial technology is enhanced by AI, consumers are enjoying more frictionless, hyper-personalized experiences and financial institutions are improving their decision making, mitigating risks, while also unlocking new revenue streams, and enhancing operational efficiencies across their business. Banks that integrate AI applications into their businesses are looking to realize an estimated $447 billion in costs savings by 2023.

This webinar invites audiences to hear from a panel of financial services experts as they share their 360° perspective on how generative AI can drive growth and innovation for financial institutions and where to begin integrating AI into their business.

This session will cover:

Traditional banking processes

The pressures for transformation, such as, elevating customer experience, hyper-personalization and the need to do more with less

Key considerations when integrating generative AI into your organization, including the process of migrating to new technologies, platform integration and maintenance, and consolidating data

Presenters:

Moderator: Michael Sisk, American Banker (Arizent)

Amir Wain, CEO, i2c

Kate Lybarger, Director of Payments Innovation, Discover Global Network

Register for the September 6, 2023 webinar here: Artificial Intelligence Easy as i2c

About American Banker

American Banker, an Arizent brand, is the banking industry’s most powerful information resource providing analysis, insight and perspective on the business of banking. American Banker covers the people, trends, regulations and technologies driving the industry, helping readers keep pace with changes and opportunities in the marketplace. Executives and industry influencers also engage via American Banker’s online and live conferences and seminars. Learn more at www.americanbanker.com

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable banking and payment solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones.

For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

