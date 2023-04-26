Webinar: Credit Card Self-Issuance Made Easy by i2c

Seasoned panel of banking and credit experts discuss the advantages of bringing card issuing in house, from creating differentiated products to increasing revenue

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–i2c Inc., a global banking and payments technology platform, today announced that they will be hosting a live, one-hour webinar with Bassett Capital Group, a highly-specialized strategy and advisory firm, titled “Self-issuance Easy as i2c: Bring card issuing and profits in-house” on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET.

Through significant investments in technology, the top five credit card issuers have dominated credit card market to own 72% percent of outstanding balances. However, next-generation payments platforms are equalizing the playing field, enabling issuers to compete with the big five. With the right credit solution, financial institutions can meet rising consumer expectations and deliver hyper-personalized credit programs quickly—without investing tens of millions of dollars to modernize their portfolios—to help increase revenue.

Join our panel of veteran payment professionals to gain a 360° perspective into self-issuance credit card programs, as well as how to evaluate and mitigate risk. This session will cover:

Agent and traditional model landscape

Benefits of self-issuance: revenue expansion and customer retention

Owning the customer experience: digital transformation and personalization

Key considerations when moving to self-issuance

Presenters:

Moderator: Ava Kelly, Chief Product Officer, i2c

Panelist: Dan Hanks, VP Credit Solutions, i2c

Panelist: Bob Curry, Managing Partner, Bassett Capital Group

Register for the May 4, 2023 webinar here: Self-issuance easy as i2c

About Bassett Capital Group

Bassett Capital Group’s specialty is helping our clients to profitably grow their businesses across all product lines. We focus on securing the right commercial partners based on our clients’ objectives to create innovative solutions that ensure maximum alignment of interests between partners to accelerate growth and profitability. We collaborate with our clients to navigate through complexity and bring an innovative process to aligning the right banks, merchants, and Fintechs to reach their objectives when there are product, platform, technology, and business development opportunities between them. Learn more at www.bassettcapitalgroup.com.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly configurable banking and payment solutions. Using i2c’s proprietary “building block” technology, clients easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, core banking and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from unified, global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/ territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

Contacts

Christine Alemany



Chief Marketing Officer



media@i2cinc.com