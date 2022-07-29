Webinar Alert: Teacher Turnover and the Future of Literacy: How to Hold On

Home Business Wire Webinar Alert: Teacher Turnover and the Future of Literacy: How to Hold...
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lexia Learning:

WHAT: Virtual session for K-12 school and district leaders

WHO: Dr. Liz Brooke, CCC-SLP, Chief Learning Officer at Lexia Learning

WHEN: Tuesday, August 2 at 2:00-3:00 PM EDT

REGISTER: https://registration.anymeeting.com/E950DD85874E3165/registration-form

The teacher shortage predates the pandemic, but now there’s a new and urgent element to schools’ predicament: the need to accelerate every student’s literacy skills while being short staffed and under resourced. On August 2, Dr. Liz Brooke, Chief Learning Officer for Lexia® Learning, a Cambium Learning® Group company, will discuss the steps that school and district leaders can take to retain teachers, especially literacy educators.

In this edWebinar, Dr. Brooke will examine how schools can continue to improve the literacy skills of every student—not just those in elementary school—when teachers are burned out and missing crucial support. Participants will learn how to ensure that literacy educators are valued, heard, and have access to the Science of Reading knowledge as well as tools that can relieve some of the instructional workload.

Dr. Brooke joined Lexia from the Florida Center for Reading Research in 2010, where she served as the director of interventions. Prior to FCRR, she worked as a speech and language pathologist evaluating students with learning disabilities, a Title I read instructor, and a first-grade classroom teacher.

There is no cost to attend the webinar, but registration is required. For more information, please go to https://home.edweb.net/webinar/teacherhelp20220802

Contacts

Media Contact:
Charlotte Andrist

Nickel Communications

charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
770-310-5244

