Weber Takes Summer Outdoor Entertaining to New Heights With Its Favourite Celebrity Chef Jamie Oliver

New Partnership Brings Together Two Iconic Brands to Inspire and Educate Australians and New Zealanders on Griddle-Style Cooking, along with New Ways to Create Delicious Meals on the Award-Winning Weber® Q™ Barbecue Range

ADELAIDE, Australia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weber-Stephen Products LLC, the global leader in outdoor cooking, technology, and products, announced today that it has partnered with international best-selling author, chef, and restauranteur Jamie Oliver. As part of the collaboration, Jamie and Weber will create culinary content to help Aussies and Kiwis experience the ease and fun of preparing mouthwatering meals with the new Weber Slate™ Griddle barbecue range. The partners will also work together on cracking recipes perfect for the Aussie backyard favourite, the Weber Q barbecue.





“ Working with Weber Australia and New Zealand – who have the best barbecue kit on the market – is so exciting. I can’t wait to create some outrageously delicious recipes for the brilliant people of Australia and New Zealand, who have always been so kind to me and who love to fire up their barbecues! Get ready for some banging dishes,” said Jamie Oliver.

Griddle-style cooking is one of the most popular outdoor cooking trends worldwide. The Weber Slate griddle introduces this new category of products to Australia and New Zealand. This innovative griddle is not a traditional flat-top barbecue; it’s an opportunity to get creative with a new way of barbecuing, particularly for those who love entertaining. Throughout this summer, Jamie will share a variety of delicious and diverse recipes using the Weber Slate griddle. His dishes will be big on flavour, yet simple and easy to make and guaranteed to satisfy even the hungriest of guests.

Jamie and Weber have also developed a new video series, “Slate Nights, Early Mornings,” designed to transcend global time zones with plenty of inspiration and entertainment. In this fun series, Jamie focuses on crafting flavour-packed breakfasts in London, while Laura Romeo, Weber Grill Master, Australia/New Zealand, looks after dinner in Adelaide. This side-by-side barbecue series highlights the versatility of the Slate griddle and the joy of cooking outdoors.

Laura, who is the Southern Hemisphere’s first Weber Grill Master, shared, “ My favourite thing about barbecuing is that it brings people together, even when across the globe. It was an absolute honour to cook with Jamie. His passion for bringing full-flavoured, fuss-free meals is the perfect pairing with the Weber Slate griddle. The recipes are incredible; we can’t wait to share them with everyone!”

As summer heats up, there’ll be plenty of delicious dishes. Jamie will also fire up the Weber Q+ barbecue for a mealtime shake-up, where he will take a whole new spin on meals and recipes for the Weber Q cooker.

Jamie added, “ I love cooking on the Weber Q+ barbecue, as there’s just so much you can do with it! It’s never been easier to cook up simple, flavour-packed meals that will impress, whatever the occasion. I’ve got all the tips and tricks you need to make the most of it.”

The Weber Q barbecue, first introduced in Australia in 2003 and later in New Zealand, created a new category of compact gas barbecues and reset the performance standards of an affordable gas barbecue. Over the past 20 years, the Weber Q barbecue has become an iconic and instantly recognisable, market-leading product and a staple of life and cooking outdoors across these two countries.

ABOUT JAMIE OLIVER GROUP

Set up by our visionary founder, The Jamie Oliver Group is a global and integrated food brand with a mission to help build a healthier, happier world through the joy of food. From media and restaurants to products, partnerships – including YesChef, a home cooking platform learning – and Ministry of Food, every part of our diverse business has a key role to play in making it easier for people to cook and enjoy better, healthier, more sustainable, and joyful meals. Whether that’s in our homes, in restaurants or workplaces.

As a proud B Corp, we are committed to educate and inspire people, workplaces, schools and communities all over the world, to help make better choices, one meal at a time.

ABOUT WEBER-STEPHEN PRODUCTS LLC

Weber, headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world’s leading barbecue brand. The Company’s founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal barbecue more than 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet, and electric barbecues, smokers, griddles, and accessories designed to help outdoor cooks create amazing memories and delicious food. Weber offers its barbecues, accessories, services, and experiences to a passionate community of millions across more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.weber.com/au

Weber, the kettle silhouette, Q, and Weber Slate are trademarks owned by Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

NOTES TO EDITORS: – Weber has been a leading global barbecue brand since 1952, with a presence in Australia since 1978. – Famous for the Weber Original Kettle, the brand offers multiple innovative ranges across a variety of different categories, including the Weber Q barbecue, charcoal, premium gas, griddle, electric, and wood pellet. – Laura Romeo is the Southern Hemisphere’s first Weber Grill Master. This ranking is the culmination of thousands of recorded cooking, product training, recipe development, and media/presentation training hours. – The Weber Slate griddle is a new release product for Australia and New Zealand in 2024/2025. It offers Aussies and Kiwis the opportunity to sear, smash, sizzle, and stir-fry their way through outdoor culinary explorations, opening a world of unexpected cooking styles and cuisines. – The Weber Q barbecue has redefined barbecuing in Australia and New Zealand over the last twenty years. It introduced a new type of compact gas cookers to these countries, making outdoor cooking more accessible and achievable for those new to barbecue. – The all-new Weber Q+ barbecue launched in 2023.

Contacts

anz_marketing@weberstephen.com