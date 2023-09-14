Web3 Foundation Announces Appointment of Fabian Gompf as CEO

The foundation renews its commitment to advancing Web3 technologies through key leadership changes.

ZUG, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ceo–Today, Web3 Foundation, whose flagship project is the Polkadot blockchain protocol, announces the appointment of Fabian Gompf as CEO. Fabian brings with him a wealth of web3 experience, a deep understanding of the industry, and a vision to bolster the Polkadot ecosystem. He succeeds Bertrand Perez, who effectively led the Foundation for two years and will be transitioning into an advisor role.









“We are thrilled to welcome Fabian into this new role. Fabian’s deep experience and understanding of Polkadot and the web3 space will be an incredible asset as the Foundation renews its focus on cutting-edge technology and building and supporting a vibrant Polkadot ecosystem,” said Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder of the Web3 Foundation and creator of Polkadot and Kusama.

Fabian joins the executive team of the Web3 Foundation from his current role as a member of the Supervisory Board. Until 2022, he served as VP of Ecosystem Development at Parity Technologies, where he played a crucial role in building and launching the Polkadot network.

Speaking on his appointment, Fabian Gompf said, “It is an honor to take on this new role at the Web3 Foundation at a pivotal time as we work to expand the reach of the Foundation. I look forward to collaborating with the Polkadot community to embark on this exciting journey towards a more transparent and user-controlled internet.”

“On behalf of the Foundation, I would like to thank outgoing CEO Bertrand Perez, who leaves a legacy of strong leadership which forms the basis for our future path,” said Mr Gompf.

About Web3 Foundation

The Web3 Foundation nurtures and stewards technologies and applications in the fields of decentralized web software. It was established in Zug, Switzerland by Ethereum co-founder and former chief technology officer Dr. Gavin Wood. Polkadot is the Foundation’s flagship project. For more information, visit web3.foundation

About Fabian Gompf

Fabian Gompf is no stranger to the world of blockchain technology or the Polkadot community. Up until June 2022, he held the position of VP of Ecosystem Development at Parity Technologies. In that role, he was key in shaping both Parity Technologies as a company and Polkadot as a network and ecosystem.

About Polkadot

Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. It enables Web3’s biggest innovators to get their ideas to market fast, with flexible costs and token options. By making blockchain technology secure, composable, flexible, efficient, and cost-effective, Polkadot is powering the movement for a better web.

