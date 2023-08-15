Web Connectivity Limited Partners with Insurity to Further Expand its Sure Underwriting Solution to the London Market

This partnership seamlessly connects Sure Underwriting’s low-code capabilities and self-service configuration tools to the core London market platforms and repositories, enabling London market carriers & brokers to increase operational efficiency through a true straight-through-process

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it has partnered with Web Connectivity Limited (WCL), a Zywave company, a provider of ACORD standards-based solutions for the commercial insurance industry. This partnership will empower carriers, brokers, and syndicates to leverage Insurity’s Sure Underwriting platform while expanding access to tools related to London Market insurance operations by adding a London Market messaging function.





WCL aims to make it easier for insurance organisations to exchange critical information and simplify workflows to improve accuracy, accelerate business, and reduce risks. As a longtime ACORD Messaging Gateway provider to the London Market, WCL allows organisations to streamline processes by automating the electronic transfer of data and documents between brokers and insurers and central services to improve client service, increase process efficiency, and decrease cost.

Insurity is the largest provider of cloud-based insurance software solutions, with over 400 of its 500 customers deployed successfully in the cloud. Sure Underwriting recently became available for insurance organisations in the London Market. The cloud-native solution enables insurers to gain 50% faster risk assessment with real-time insights to increase underwriting accuracy and efficiency.

“ Our partnership with Insurity allows us to offer a variety of interconnected solutions through collaborations and integrations,” said James Willison, Managing Director at Web Connectivity Limited. “ By delivering solutions like Insurity’s Sure Underwriting to our clients, we can speed up implementations and help our clients achieve significant operational efficiencies.”

“ Through this partnership, Insurity customers can take advantage of WCL’s integrated products, including rapid deployment of ACORD standard-based London Market messaging,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ This partnership marks a significant milestone for the London insurance market and solidifies our commitment to providing cutting-edge software for London Market carriers, MGAs, and brokers to capitalise on new opportunities quickly.”

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with Web Connectivity Limited, please contact Elizabeth Hutchinson at Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry’s most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Web Connectivity Limited, a Zywave Company

WCL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zywave, Inc. Zywave leads the insurance tech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Offering a technology platform embedded with robust data and the most comprehensive content portfolio available, we empower smarter business decisions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. More than 6,000 carriers, HCM service providers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness and safety. For more information about Web Connectivity Limited, visit www.webconnectivityltd.com

