Weave Wins 3 Cultural Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces USA

Employee feedback names Weave a Top Workplace for Innovation, Work-Life Balance, and Compensation & Benefits

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has received three Cultural Excellence Awards in Innovation, Work-Life Balance, and Compensation & Benefits from Top Workplaces USA.





The awards, now in their 16th year, recognize companies that go above and beyond to cultivate outstanding workplace cultures. Experts judge companies based solely on real employee feedback gathered through anonymous surveys.

“Great workplace cultures are made when leadership cares deeply about and invests in their people,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. “We are constantly looking for new ways to put our people first and maintain an environment of inclusion that drives innovation and business growth. We are honored to win these Cultural Excellence Awards and are committed to fostering an effective and engaged team that lives our core values.”

Based on employee feedback collected by Energage, Weave ranks in the top 1% of similar-sized companies for work-life balance and flexibility. Additionally, 87% of Weave employees feel that their manager cares deeply and supports career growth and professional development. Weave also has an A+ rating on Comparably and ranks in the top 5% of similar-sized companies for company outlook, company leadership, and perks and benefits.

Weave’s people-first culture continues to be nationally recognized. In the last year, Weave received the Top Workplace award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices, was certified as a Great Place to Work, and was named to the 2023 Shatter List by Women Tech Council. To learn more about Weave’s award-winning culture, visit www.getweave.com/careers/.

About Weave



Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

Contacts

Zac Johnson



PR Coordinator, Weave



pr@getweave.com