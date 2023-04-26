<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Weave Wins 3 Cultural Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces USA
Business Wire

Weave Wins 3 Cultural Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces USA

di Business Wire

Employee feedback names Weave a Top Workplace for Innovation, Work-Life Balance, and Compensation & Benefits

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has received three Cultural Excellence Awards in Innovation, Work-Life Balance, and Compensation & Benefits from Top Workplaces USA.


The awards, now in their 16th year, recognize companies that go above and beyond to cultivate outstanding workplace cultures. Experts judge companies based solely on real employee feedback gathered through anonymous surveys.

“Great workplace cultures are made when leadership cares deeply about and invests in their people,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. “We are constantly looking for new ways to put our people first and maintain an environment of inclusion that drives innovation and business growth. We are honored to win these Cultural Excellence Awards and are committed to fostering an effective and engaged team that lives our core values.”

Based on employee feedback collected by Energage, Weave ranks in the top 1% of similar-sized companies for work-life balance and flexibility. Additionally, 87% of Weave employees feel that their manager cares deeply and supports career growth and professional development. Weave also has an A+ rating on Comparably and ranks in the top 5% of similar-sized companies for company outlook, company leadership, and perks and benefits.

Weave’s people-first culture continues to be nationally recognized. In the last year, Weave received the Top Workplace award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion practices, was certified as a Great Place to Work, and was named to the 2023 Shatter List by Women Tech Council. To learn more about Weave’s award-winning culture, visit www.getweave.com/careers/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/

Contacts

Zac Johnson

PR Coordinator, Weave

pr@getweave.com

Articoli correlati

Act! Appoints Patrick Curley as Chief Product Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Software expert joins executive team to drive strategy and lead product management teamSCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Act!, a leading customer relationship...
Continua a leggere

Edgecore Networks Debuts the First-Ever Enterprise PoE Network Switch with TIP OpenLAN Switching Support; More Models to Follow in 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication...
Continua a leggere

With Fraud on the Rise and Mobile Phone Numbers Now Acting as Individuals’ Digital Identities, a Perfect Storm Is Brewing in the UK

Business Wire Business Wire -
In the most recent Trending Tech Podcast, iconectiv’s Peter Ford and Omnisperience’s Teresa Cottam discuss the pressing issue of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Act! Appoints Patrick Curley as Chief Product Officer

Business Wire