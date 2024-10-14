Weave Unveils Enhancements Designed Specifically for Veterinary Practices

New user-interface (UI) updates improve clinic operations and elevate provider, staff, and client experiences

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience software and payments platform, today announced user-interface (UI) updates tailored specifically for veterinary practices. These new enhancements were developed based on extensive feedback from veterinary professionals to streamline daily operations and improve the overall experience for clinic staff and clients.





The updates put pet information at the forefront, elevating it throughout the Weave platform and making pets the primary profile. This transformation helps veterinary practices deliver more personalized service to clients and enables front-desk staff to access essential pet details quickly and efficiently.

“We listened to our veterinary customers and designed these enhancements to make Weave even more valuable to providers and their staff,” said Branden Neish, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Weave. “These updates help clinics operate more efficiently and provide a better experience for clients by putting pet-specific information front and center in the platform.”

Newly released updates include:

Pet Name Visibility : Pet names are now prominently displayed in the calendar/schedule view, search results, dashboard appointment widget, client portal, and report generation tools.

: Pet names are now prominently displayed in the calendar/schedule view, search results, dashboard appointment widget, client portal, and report generation tools. One-Click Vaccination Record Sharing: Easily share pet vaccination records directly from the pet profile with a single click, which opens up automated messaging options with customizable templates.

Weave’s platform, enhanced by these veterinary-specific updates, is designed to address common pain points in veterinary clinics and enhance care with features that streamline communication, scheduling, and payments. Weave integrates with leading veterinary practice management systems like ezyVet, DaySmart, AVImark, Pulse, ImproMed, Intravet, and NaVetor, making its features even more powerful and effective for customers. Learn more at getweave.com/veterinary.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer experience software and payments platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contacts

Natalie House



Sr. Director of Content and Communications, Weave



pr@getweave.com