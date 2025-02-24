Weave Recognized as TRANSACT Top 10 Payments ISVs Award Winner

Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) awarded Weave for its innovative billing and payments solution for SMB healthcare practices

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, was recognized as a winner of the TRANSACT Top 10 Payments ISVs Award for Weave Payments. This award recognizes independent software vendors (ISVs) advancing the payments industry.

"Case acceptance is critical to a healthcare practice’s success and is heavily influenced by a smooth payment process," said Greg Leos, General Manager of Payments at Weave. "At Weave, we seamlessly integrate flexible payment options into communication workflows, enhancing business operations and improving the patient experience. It’s an honor to have our platform recognized by a leading industry association."

New research from a Weave-commissioned survey of 1,000 U.S. consumers highlights a growing shift in patient expectations: 65% of patients say they are more likely to choose a healthcare provider that offers flexible payment options. Weave Payments is a full processing solution that empowers healthcare providers to collect payments more efficiently using existing communication workflows and patient-preferred payment methods, helping improve revenue cycle management. In the last 18 months, Weave has introduced multiple enhancements to the platform, including mobile tap-to-pay, scan-to-pay, and ACH direct debit. By making buy-now-pay-later and payment plans easily accessible, Weave Payments helps healthcare practices convert more consultations into accepted treatments. Weave recently introduced Payment Reminders, an innovative feature that turns each text-to-pay request into an automated collection campaign, ensuring practices recover outstanding balances with minimal effort—all through their trusted practice telephone number.

Weave enables healthcare practices to better automate tasks, improve data accuracy, streamline payment workflows, and provide seamless care to patients. Receiving the TRANSACT Top 10 Payments ISVs Award adds to Weave’s growing list of accolades for business performance, including recognition as an Overall SaaS Award Winner for the APPEALIE SaaS and Software Awards and being named an Inc. 2024 Power Partner Award Winner. For more information on how Weave helps healthcare providers grow their practices, visit https://www.getweave.com.

ETA, the world’s leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry, will recognize winners for this award on Thursday, April 3, 2025 at TRANSACT—its annual conference focused on the business of payments technology.

About Weave

Weave is the leading all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire patient journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how healthcare practices attract, communicate with, and engage patients and clients to grow their business. Weave seamlessly integrates billing and payment requests into communication workflows, streamlining payment timelines, reducing accounts receivable, and supporting practice profitability. In the past year, Weave has been named an Inc. Power Partner, a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management software and a Top 50 Product for Small Business. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Natalie House

Sr. Director of Content and Communications, Weave

pr@getweave.com