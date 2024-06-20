Weave Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Weave named among best workplaces Excellence in Company Culture

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses, has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of U.S. companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.





“Each year, Inc.’s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. “We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we’re proud that the program is highly selective.”

Weave empowers small- and medium-sized healthcare practices with tools to elevate every experience for their patients. This ranking reflects the dedication of Weave’s entire team. Weave’s engaged employees consistently advocate for a supportive and dynamic work environment, which benefits both Weave and the businesses it serves.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces,” said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer at Weave. “This honor reflects our commitment to fostering a work environment where our employees can thrive. Our team’s dedication and enthusiasm are the driving forces behind our success, and this recognition validates the hard work and passion they bring to Weave every day.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

To learn more about Weave, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local healthcare providers attract, communicate with, and engage patients to grow their practice. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Relationship Management, Patient Engagement, Optometry, and Dental Practice Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Contacts

Natalie House



Senior Director of Content & Communications



pr@getweave.com