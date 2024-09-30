Weave Ranked First in 21 Categories in Leading Software Review Platform G2’s 2024 Fall Report

Driven by verified customer reviews, Weave ranked first in 21 categories and earned 48 badges

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience software and payments platform, ranked first in 21 categories and won 48 badges in G2’s 2024 Fall Report, including Best Patient Relationship Management and Best Usability for Small Business.





Recognition in G2’s quarterly reports is based on cumulative data gathered from authentic user reviews across all categories in its database. Weave’s inclusion in 86 reports this quarter is a testament to its commitment to putting customers first and creating outstanding products that address everyday patient and provider needs.

Weave recently released enhanced platform features, including Payment Reminders, designed to improve revenue cycle management by enabling practices to turn each Weave payment invoice or Text to Pay request into a collection campaign. Weave also released an integration with eClinicalWorks, the largest cloud-based EHR software in the U.S.

“We are honored to again be included as a leader in multiple G2 reports,” said Brett White, CEO of Weave. “Weave has been at the forefront of providing enhanced solutions to healthcare businesses for years. Our customers are at the core of what we do, and the customer feedback we receive through these reports drives us to deliver innovative products that will help our customers’ practices grow.”

Weave ranked first in the following categories:

Grid ® Report for Patient Relationship Management (PRM)

Report for Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Momentum Grid ® Report for Patient Intake

Report for Patient Intake Small-Business Usability Index for Patient Intake

Small-Business Results Index for Patient Intake

Results Index for Patient Intake

Small-Business Implementation Index for Patient Intake

Implementation Index for Patient Intake

Small-Business Grid ® Report for Patient Intake

Report for Patient Intake Grid ® Report for Patient Intake

Report for Patient Intake Small-Business Usability Index for Patient Engagement

Usability Index for Veterinary Practice Management

Small-Business Usability Index for Patient Scheduling

Usability Index for Patient Scheduling

Small-Business Implementation Index for Patient Engagement

Implementation Index for Patient Engagement

Small-Business Grid ® Report for HIPAA Compliant Messaging

Report for HIPAA Compliant Messaging Small-Business Grid ® Report for Patient Relationship Management (PRM)

Report for Patient Relationship Management (PRM) Small-Business Grid ® Report for Optometry

Report for Optometry Grid ® Report for Optometry

Report for Optometry Small-Business Grid ® Report for Patient Scheduling

Report for Patient Scheduling Grid® Report for Patient Scheduling

Weave enables healthcare practices to automate tasks, improve data accuracy, streamline payment workflows and provide seamless care to patients. Weave’s strong performance in the G2 2024 Fall Report follows multiple awards for workplace excellence, business performance, and employee satisfaction. These include being named a Great Place to Work in the U.S. and India, receiving the Dental Product Shopper Readers Choice Award for Patient Communication and Dental Analytics, being featured on Inc.’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024, and recognition in G2’s 2024 Summer Report. For more information on how Weave helps healthcare providers grow their practices, visit https://www.getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer experience software and payments platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

