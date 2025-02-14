Weave Now Integrates with Practice Fusion

New integration unlocks Weave features to help streamline communication workflows

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one customer experience and payments software platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced an integration with Practice Fusion, a leading cloud-based Electronic Health Records (EHR) software for independent medical practices across a wide range of specialties including family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatrics.

This integration delivers additional value to Weave and Practice Fusion customers with:

Automated Data Sync – Keep patient contact and appointment information up to date with daily, automatic updates from your Practice Fusion database.

– Keep patient contact and appointment information up to date with daily, automatic updates from your Practice Fusion database. VoIP Phone System with Call Pop – Instantly identify patients when they call, with key details like upcoming appointments displayed for a personalized conversation. Enhance call handling with unlimited rollover lines, on-hold music and messages, call forwarding, and IVR—all seamlessly integrated with Weave.

– Instantly identify patients when they call, with key details like upcoming appointments displayed for a personalized conversation. Enhance call handling with unlimited rollover lines, on-hold music and messages, call forwarding, and IVR—all seamlessly integrated with Weave. Two-Way Texting – Improve patient engagement and treatment adherence while reducing no-shows with convenient text-based communication.

– Improve patient engagement and treatment adherence while reducing no-shows with convenient text-based communication. Missed-Call Texts – Automatically follow up with patients who call but don’t leave a message.

– Automatically follow up with patients who call but don’t leave a message. Email Marketing – Engage, notify, and reactivate patients easily with intuitive templates and a user-friendly interface.

Weave empowers healthcare practices to attract, engage, and retain patients while streamlining operations and reducing administrative burdens. By providing intuitive tools that enhance communication and efficiency, Weave enables providers to focus on delivering exceptional care while building successful, patient-centered businesses. By streamlining payment processes with text-to-pay, online payments, and flexible options like payment plans, Weave accelerates collections, reduces write-offs, and improves practice profitability. To learn more about Weave for medical practices, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.

