Weave Now Integrates with eClinicalWorks

New integration unlocks Weave features to help streamline communication workflows

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced an integration with eClinicalWorks, the largest cloud-based EHR software in the U.S., offering solutions tailored to healthcare specialties and ensuring that every patient receives the best care possible. More than 130,000 healthcare providers use eClinicalWorks. This integration delivers additional value to Weave customers by:


Streamlining Operational Efficiency: Reduces manual daily tasks with reminders and helps staff manage high call volumes with Missed Call Text.

Improving Patient Experience: Personalizes patient interactions with Call Pop notifications that display patient information in the Weave App.

Ensuring Data Accuracy: Reduces manual input errors and ensures patient information is up to date with a daily automated contact sync from eClinicalWorks to Weave.

“Our team is excited about the new integration with Weave and eClinicalWorks,” said Dr. Jeremy Anderson, DPM, of Belmont Anderson & Associates Podiatry. “By streamlining processes, this integration will enable us to focus on what matters most: providing exceptional service and quality of care.”

To learn more about Weave for Medical practices, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with, and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management, and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom.

